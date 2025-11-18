JD Vance Sentenced to Prison for Threatening To Kill JD Vance

The 67-year-old Michigan man also made threats against President Trump and said he was willing to go to prison for life.

JD Vance (not that one) was convicted in a Michigan court for threatening to kill the Vice President along with President Trump and one of his children.

James Donald Vance, Jr., 67, was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Monday for making online threats against the high-ranking political figures, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. He was sentenced after pleading guilty to felony charges of threatening to kill or injure the president and vice president and making threatening communications across state lines. He had faced a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge.

Mr. Vance posted the specific threats using the alias on the social media platform Bluesky with messages targeting four specific individuals, including Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump, according to the DOJ’s statement, noting in one post, that he did not care if he was shot by the Secret Service or spent the rest of his life in prison for his actions.

“The advent of the internet gives us all an opportunity to engage in the healthy exchange of ideas that are so important to a democracy. But some would rather use this tool to threaten and intimidate, conduct that causes fear and damages our democratic ideals,” U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey said in the statement.

“When Vance said he planned to kill our President and the Vice President simply because he disagreed with them, he crossed a line we all understand and so had to be punished.”

The DOJ also noted the conviction marks the second time in a month that a West Michigan resident has been sentenced for threatening the President.

On October 20, Richard Spring of Comstock Park was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $2,000 for a similar threat against President Trump.