Jersey Shore Pizzeria Slammed With Outrage Over Nazi Imagery in Kitchen

A pizzeria at the New Jersey Shore is facing a severe backlash after photos surfaced showing stickers with Nazi imagery plastered on a refrigerator in the eatery’s kitchen.

Franconi’s Pizza, for two decades a mainstay along the Boardwalk in the beach town of Wildwood, aroused the ire of Reddit users on several message threads after the photo circulated online.

The image shows a view of the pizzeria’s kitchen and the side of a large industrial-grade fridge, festooned with stickers. Among those displayed were several stickers that appeared to be SS bolts, a symbol of the Nazi paramilitary organization the Schutzstaffel, as well as a Totenkopf skull, another symbol associated with the SS.

“Straight up Nazis, and I think we can read between the lines with the ‘Rap sucks’ sticker there, too. Gross as f—,” said one redditor on the message threads associated with the photo.

“This is why we don’t go to Wildwood anymore. Last few times there were nazi bikers on the boardwalk, it’s overrun with obnoxious Trump supporters, and it feels inhospitable if you’re not,” wrote another commenter.

Franconi’s Pizza also got bombed with negative reviews on Google and Yelp.

“Shop displays multiple Nazi and SS stickers on their walls,” reads one comment on the pizzeria’s Yelp page. “Antisemitism is not acceptable And the food stinks.”

“These people proudly post Nazi stickers in their kitchen. They have been called out on it, and instead of apologizing, decided to call everyone else losers,” read a post from another commenter.

“The food is awful. The people are worse.”

Franconi’s declined to comment on the matter, according to a report from NJ.com, which reported that many of the stickers — which also included Trump campaign and Confederate flag decals — were removed.

The barrage of negative reviews led Yelp to disable comments on their review page.

“While racism has no place on Yelp and we unequivocally reject racism or discrimination in any form, all reviews on Yelp must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience (even if that means disabling the ability for users to express points of view we might agree with),” read an alert posted to Franconi’s page.

In a video that surfaced on YouTube, a customer asks the workers at Franconi’s “What happened to your Nazi stickers? You had the SS stickers up yesterday.”

One of the workers replied directly into the customer’s camera before walking away: “You losers need to find something better to do with your lives,” said the irate worker.