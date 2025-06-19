Jewish Congressman Says He Was Run Off Road by Man With Palestinian Flag

Congressman Max Miller says the man threatened him and his family, yelling, ‘Death to Israel.’

A Jewish lawmaker from Ohio, Congressman Max Miller, says he was run off a road in his home state on Thursday by a man who yelled “death to Israel” and called for Mr. Miller himself to be killed. Local police tell the Sun that the incident is under investigation.

Mr. Miller, a former aide to President Trump, is one of only four Republican Jewish members of the House of Representatives. He described the incident in a video posted to X on Thursday.

“This morning, as I was driving to work, some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn’t get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag,” Mr. Miller said in the video message. “Not to mention [yelling] ‘death to Israel,’ death to me — that he wanted to kill me and my family.”

“Thank God my daughter was not in my vehicle or anybody else at the time,” he added.

He says he reported the incident to his hometown police department at Rocky River, Ohio, as well as the U.S. Capitol Police.

“I have gone about my day, I have carried on my meetings, and we will not hide,” Mr. Miller said to the camera. “I will continue to fight against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of hate.”

“You have an issue? Take it to our office. You wanna run me off the road? That’s a different story,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Rocky River Police Department confirmed to the Sun that Mr. Miller reported the incident and said officers are investigating. The U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We know who you are, young man, and the police are gonna be paying you a visit, and I hope what you did this morning is worth it to you and anyone else who plans on doing this to anybody within our district, state, or country,” the congressman said in his video message.

Lawmakers are increasingly concerned about their safety following the assassination of a former speaker of the Minnesota house, Melissa Hortman. Republicans and Democrats alike are considering additional security measures that may be taken in the coming months.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, and other Senate Democrats said they had begun having productive conversations with the Republican majority about additional funding for Capitol Police.

The top Republican and Democrat on the House Administration Committee — which oversees the U.S. Capitol Police and Capitol security — wrote a letter to Attorney General Bondi last week asking for additional steps to be taken.

They say that every one of the more than 90 federal prosecutorial districts in the country should have at least one prosecutor working either full- or part-time on investigating and prosecuting those who make threats against members of Congress.