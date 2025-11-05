Jim McGreevey Will Face Runoff in Jersey City Mayoral Race After Failing To Win Majority

At just over 25 percent, he finished behind councilman James Solomon who received nearly 30 percent.

New York City’s mayoral race was a blowout for Zohran Mamdani. But across the Hudson in Jersey City, another former governor who resigned in disgrace couldn’t close the deal and now faces a runoff election next month.

Jim McGreevey received just over 25 percent of the vote on Tuesday, closely following behind the race’s top-finisher, city councilman James Solomon, but because neither candidate obtained 50 percent of the vote in the non-partisan election, both must hit the campaign trail again in the lead up to a head-to-head runoff election on December 4 to determine an absolute winner.

“Life has taught me the things worth fighting for aren’t always easy,” Mr. McGreevey said to supporters on election night, “and part of the challenge here tonight and part of the challenge before Jersey City is what kind of city do we want and what kind of leader in our mayor do we need?”

The election marks Mr. McGreevey’s attempted return to politics two decades after resigning as New Jersey’s 51st governor. He stepped down in 2004 after announcing he was “a gay American” and facing the threat of a sexual harassment lawsuit from Golan Cipel, a former homeland security advisor whose appointment had already sparked controversy in Trenton.

The former governor turned prison reform advocate has said that he doesn’t believe his latest political bid is a chance for redemption.

“I think my true second chance was giving unconditional support to men and women who needed a second chance,” Mr. McGreevey said to the New York Sun in May of his recent role as an advocate for reformed prisoners.

“But I’m running because it’s also about your legacy. It’s what you’ll do. It’s what you’re leaving behind.”

Mr. McGreevey faced a contentious campaign with James Solomon, who currently represents Downtown Jersey City in the city council. He hurled accusations against the former governor, claiming last spring that he had gone full MAGA.

“Jim McGreevey is ACTIVELY admitting to selling us out to Trumpworld. It’s in print — and it underscores why we need REAL change in Jersey City, not the same good ole boys McGreevey,” he wrote in an email to constituents.

Mr. Solomon says that the contrast between he and Mr. McGreevey in the lead up to the runoff count not be any clearer.

“While I have fought my entire career against the corrupt political machine that makes everything more expensive, Jim McGreevey is the living embodiment of the corrupt, failed, politicians of the past. He already had his chance, and he resigned in disgrace,” he said in a statement provided to the New York Sun.

“The runoff is crystal clear: I have a vision for the future, Jim McGreevey represents the corrupt machine politics of the past– it’s time to turn the page.”





