Joe Biden Reportedly Wants To Help Democrats Take Back Power — the Party’s Not Rushing To Take the Offer

‘Who’s going to want Joe Biden back in the game?’ says a supporter of the former president.

Thanks but no thanks!

After failing to accomplish Democrat’s primary objective in the 2024 election — stopping President Trump from returning to power — President Biden is reportedly asking the party to let him get involved in trying to lead them to victory.

Mr. Biden has been reaching out to officials at the Democratic National Convention. NBC News reports he had lunch with the committee’s new chairman, Ken Martin, last month and offered to help raise funds or even campaign with Democrats.

However, NBC reports that his “overture seems to have fallen flat” and that while Democrats acknowledge they lack a coherent messenger, they feel it should not be the 46th president.

A “major Biden supporter” who was quoted anonymously by NBC asked, “Who’s going to want Joe Biden back in the game?”

The outlet notes that the former first lady, Jill Biden, is also interested in trying to help Democrats. One person described as close to her said Ms. Biden “recognizes that serving in the capacities that she served is an honor, and it comes with responsibilities to the party. And she’s prepared to help in any way she can.”

Despite the Bidens’ willingness to help, NBC says that Democrats “aren’t unanimous in wanting them to.”

A vice chair of the DNC, Jane Kleeb, told NBC, “If you were to call any state party chair and ask them if they wanted Joe Biden to be a keynote speaker for their annual dinner, the answer would be yes. He is beloved by the party and beloved by the voters.”



While Ms. Kleeb insisted Mr. Biden is “beloved” by voters, he left office with his approval rating matching its lowest point of his presidency. A CNN poll released in January found that 36 percent of voters approved of his job performance, and just 33 percent said they had a favorable view of him. Meanwhile, 61 percent said they view his presidency as a failure. Forty-two percent of Americans said it was a failure because of his personal shortcomings, while 19 percent said it was due to circumstances that were outside of his control.

A CNN poll released earlier this month found that just 1 percent of Democrats said Mr. Biden “best reflects the core values” of the party.

While Democrats are still frustrated with Mr. Biden for deciding to run again and then waiting until July to drop out, which they feel helped cost them the election, he apparently has no regrets.