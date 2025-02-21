Jordan Bardella Cancels CPAC Speech After Steve Bannon’s ‘Gesture Referencing Nazi Ideology’

The former Trump advisor later calls the leader of France’s Right-Wing Party ‘a pretty boy. He’s never going to be able to lead France.’

Steve Bannon is driving away the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, who canceled a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference because of a Nazi-like hand gesture the former Trump advisor made.

During a speech on Thursday, Mr. Bannon invoked the words of President Trump immediately after the July 13 assassination attempt as he said, “The only way that they win is if we retreat. And we’re not going to retreat. We’re not going to surrender. We’re not going to quit. Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Mr. Bannon then extended one arm raised with his palm face down.

“While I was not present in the room, one of the speakers allowed himself, as a provocation, a gesture referring to Nazi ideology. Consequently, I have taken the immediate decision to cancel my [speech] scheduled for this afternoon at the event,” Mr. Bardella said in a statement on Friday.

Mr. Bannon has denied that his gesture was a Nazi salute. He claimed it was just a wave that he does “at all my speeches.”

Speaking to an NBC News reporter, Mr. Bannon also insulted Mr. Bardella.

“[He’s] too big a p***y…If he’s scared by the mainstream media, MAGA will never support him,” he said. “He’s a pretty boy. He’s never going to be able to lead France.”

Speaking to a French reporter, Mr. Bannon said Mr. Bardella is “unworthy” and “a boy, not a man.”

Representatives for CPAC did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Mr. Bannon is not the only individual connected to Mr. Trump accused of making a hand gesture that resembles a Nazi salute. Hours after Mr. Trump was sworn in, Elon Musk was accused of making a similar gesture.

However, even the Anti-Defamation League came to his defense, writing on X, “It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.

In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead,” it said.