Jordan Bleeds Even More Support on Third Speaker Ballot, but Vows To Fight

Congressman Jim Jordan has lost his third consecutive vote to be speaker of the House, seeing the support of three more colleagues slip away between the second and third rounds of voting. The Judiciary Committee chairman, who’s now lost three votes by ever-increasing margins, has vowed to fight on until he wins the gavel, but many of those who oppose him have said they will never come to his side.

Mr. Jordan won just 194 votes from the Republican conference during the floor vote on Friday, the lowest vote total for any majority party speaker nominee in history. He suffered 25 defections from within the GOP, up from 22 anti-Jordan votes in the second round on Wednesday and 20 defections during the first round on Tuesday.

The minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, won the support of all 210 Democrats who were present.

The three newest members to changed their votes to someone other than Mr. Jordan all come from districts won by President Biden in 2020 — Congressman Tom Kean of New Jersey, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York.

In a statement released just before he voted, Mr. Kean said that he had voted for Mr. Jordan in the first two rounds because he believed there would be some negotiating behind the scenes that could get the Ohio firebrand over the finish line, though that has not played out.

“With great respect, it has become evident that Chairman Jordan does not and will not have the votes to become Speaker,” he wrote.

Congressman Marc Molinaro has joined many of his Republican colleagues in supporting the empowerment of the speaker pro tempore, Congressman Patrick McHenry, as the speaker of the House. The temporary measure would allow the House to pass legislation — which unless rules are changes is not permitted when there is no speaker.

Mr. Molinaro told reporters that he will “certainly be advocating for temporary empowerment of the speaker pro tempore,” which would “allow the conference to decompress, reorganize, but most importantly, allow us to get back to work.” Yet leaders of the GOP conference, including the majority leader, Congressman Steve Scalise, and the majority whip, Congressman Tom Emmer, have said they would not support such a plan.

When asked if it was time for the Judiciary Committee chairman to step aside, the former House speaker, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who nominated Mr. Jordan on the floor Friday, told reporters, “That’s up to Jim. … We are in a very bad place right now.”

A number of members who have been voting against Mr. Jordan’s speakership candidacy say they have been receiving death threats from his supporters. Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks, who supported Mr. Jordan during the first round but switched on the second ballot, said in a statement that she has “received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls. … One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully.”

Another one-time supporter of Mr. Jordan, who changed his vote on the second ballot, Congressman Drew Ferguson, said the death threats have gotten so severe that he has had to ask local law enforcement in his Georgia hometown to escort his daughter to and from school. Shortly after casting that vote against Mr. Jordan, he said, his “family and I started receiving death-threats. That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated.”

Mr. Jordan’s support is likely to dwindle even further if he chooses to continue pushing for floor votes, according to members of the GOP conference who spoke with the Sun. Congressman Don Bacon said that there are “at least 10 or so” Republican members who would likely flip against Mr. Jordan in subsequent floor votes.

In an effort to save the Judiciary Committee chairman, Congressman Matt Gaetz, who led the charge that toppled Mr. McCarthy, tells reporters that he would accept his own expulsion from the GOP conference if those 25 members flip their votes in support of Mr. Jordan. He has offered them a “pound of flesh,” as he put it to opponents of Mr. Jordan.