Jordan’s Strong Entry Into Race for Speaker Could Complicate Scalise’s Path to 218

The behind-closed-doors jockeying for votes may burst out into the open if members make their arguments personal, as has been the case amid the effort to save Speaker McCarthy.

The race to succeed Speaker McCarthy could get ugly ahead of the anticipated vote on Wednesday, with some powerful members backing the insurgent candidate, Congressman Jim Jordan, and President Trump possibly stopping by the nation’s capital to offer a boost to his longtime ally — or even seek the nomination himself.

The House majority leader, Congressman Steve Scalise, who many see as the favorite to win 218 Republican votes and be chosen as the GOP’s nominee for speaker, has made many friends in Congress during his near-decade in leadership. He has deep pockets as one of the most prolific fundraisers in the House, but the prospect of a Jordan speakership has excited a sizable contingent of House Republicans.

“I am supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker,” one conservative hardliner, Congresswoman Mary Miller, wrote on X, saying he would “be a strong, conservative Speaker who can unite and lead the House through the budget battle and Biden impeachment.” The former chairman of the powerful Republican Study Committee, Congressman Jim Banks, wrote that Mr. Jordan “is a conservative fighter and would make a strong Speaker of the House.”

Mr. Scalise has a strong conservative record and is well to the right of Mr. McCarthy, but Mr. Jordan’s high-profile role as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which has put him at the forefront of investigations into Hunter Biden and “the weaponization of the federal government,” has endeared him to conservatives. Presumably, were Mr. Jordan elected speaker, the House would continue to pursue, perhaps with more vigor, the impeachment of President Biden.

It is not just the most conservative members who are supporting Mr. Jordan. A former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman Darrell Issa, is also backing his candidacy. A member of the conservative House Republican Study Committee who is close with Mr. McCarthy, Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, also endorsed the Ohio congressman, saying he is “convinced he’ll be a Speaker who will always go to bat for the American people.”

In somewhat of a surprise for Mr. Jordan, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Mike Turner, endorsed his candidacy for speaker on Thursday. Mr. Turner has long been a close ally of Messrs. McCarthy and Scalise, and has been a fierce advocate for additional Ukraine aid — something Mr. Jordan opposes. “He’s our best hope for uniting the Congress, protecting our national security, and getting spending under control,” Mr. Turner said of Mr. Jordan on X.

Even some moderates say they may be open to supporting the bombastic Judiciary Committee chairman. A GOP member who represents a New York district that President Biden won in 2020, Congressman Anthony D’Esposito, tells the Sun he believes he will consider all his options, including Mr. Jordan.

“I don’t think we’re in the position yet to rule anyone out,” he said when asked if he would support the Ohio congressman. “It’s very early in this process. … I’m looking forward to hearing from everyone who’s going to throw their hat in the ring.” When asked if he had spoken to either Mr. Jordan or Mr. Scalise, he said he had not.

Mr. D’Esposito also tells the Sun that he and his four fellow Biden-district New York Republicans may vote as a bloc in order to advance the “interests” of the Empire State. That group includes Congressman Mike Lawler, Congressman Nick LaLota, Congressman Brandon Williams, and Congressman Marc Molinaro.

“We talk constantly, probably more than any of us like,” Mr. D’Esposito said with a laugh at the Capitol building. “We have been in conversation, obviously we’re going to see how the next 24 or 48 hours go.”

One sticking point in the speakership race is whether to do away with the tool that allowed Mr. McCarthy to be removed in the first place — the motion to vacate. When Mr. McCarthy was attempting to become speaker in January, he promised conservative hardliners that he would amend the motion to vacate rules so that any one member could bring the motion to the floor to instigate his own ouster, which is exactly what Congressman Matt Gaetz did.

Senator McConnell during a press conference on Wednesday said the motion to vacate should be done away with entirely. In an apparent compromise position, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert said she would vote to amend the rule but only if Mr. Jordan was nominated as the Republican candidate for speaker.