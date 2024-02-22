The New York Sun

Join
National

Journalist Indicted for Allegedly Hacking, Distributing Embarrassing Tucker Carlson Videos

‘Tim is a master at finding links to stuff publicly posted on the internet,’ an attorney for the defendant says.

Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP
A former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, interviews President Putin at the Kremlin, February 6, 2024. Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Journalist Timothy Burke was indicted on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit hacking related to the publication of recordings of a former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, which were leaked in the wake of Mr. Carlson dismissal from Fox News.

The Washington Post broke the news Thursday with Mr. Burke set for arraignment on Thursday afternoon. Mr. Burke’s attorney, Mark Rasch, told the Post last summer: “He never hacked Fox News.”

Mr. Burke was arrested Thursday morning by federal authorities at his home at Tampa, Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The charges against him add up to 14 counts, including six counts of accessing a protected computer without authorization and seven counts of intercepting or disclosing wire, oral, or electronic communications.

“Tim is a master at finding links to stuff publicly posted on the internet,” Mr. Rasch said. “If a video is posted, public, unencrypted, and unprotected, then there’s simply no crime committed when a journalist like Tim finds it, reviews it, and accurately reports on it, even where, and maybe especially where, the subjects wish it was suppressed.”

Mr. Rasch added: “That’s the essence of journalism in the digital age.”

The recordings included clips of an interview Mr. Carlson did with a pop star, Kanye West, that were featured in a Vice report last year as well as hot-mic recordings of Mr. Carlson published by Media Matters.

Some of the clips published featured Mr. Carlson trashing Fox News’s streaming service and talking about sex with a Fox Nation host, Piers Morgan. “If we’re going to talk about sex, I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique,” Mr. Carlson said.

In another episode, Mr. Carlson was recorded asking a female make-up artist whether pillow fights ever break out in the women’s restroom, discussing his “postmenopausal fans,” and describing a woman as “yummy.”

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use