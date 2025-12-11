The New York Sun

Join
Justice

Judge Orders Immediate Release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia in Blow to Trump Administration’s Deportation Case

The Department of Homeland Security denounces the ruling as ‘naked judicial activism by an Obama-appointed judge.’

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 25: Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura enter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The U.S. Government is threatening to deport Garcia, a Maryland construction worker from El Salvador, to Uganda after he rejected a plea deal to be charged with Human Smuggling and deported to Costa Rica. Earlier this year Garcia was wrongfully deported to a notorious anti-terrorism prison CECOT in El Salvador. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Kilmar Abrego Garcia is seen with his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura before entering a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at Baltimore, Maryland, on August 25, 2025. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 25: Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura enter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The U.S. Government is threatening to deport Garcia, a Maryland construction worker from El Salvador, to Uganda after he rejected a plea deal to be charged with Human Smuggling and deported to Costa Rica. Earlier this year Garcia was wrongfully deported to a notorious anti-terrorism prison CECOT in El Salvador. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

The Salvadorian national embroiled in a high-profile immigration dispute with the Trump administration notched a win on Thursday when a federal judge ordered for his immediate release from custody. 

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis granted Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s petition for freedom, ruling in a 31-page decision that Immigration and Customs Enforcement lacked authority to hold him absent a final removal order from an immigration judge.

“Because respondents have no statutory authority to remove Abrego Garcia to a third country absent a removal order, his removal cannot be considered reasonably foreseeable, imminent, or consistent with due process,” Judge Xinis wrote. 

The Department of Homeland Security swiftly condemned the ruling. Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin called it “naked judicial activism by an Obama-appointed judge,” adding that “this order lacks any valid legal basis and we will continue to fight this tooth and nail in the courts.”

Mr. Garcia was thrust into the national spotlight in March 2025 when he was deported to his native El Salvador despite an immigration judge’s prior ruling that he faced safety risks there. He had entered America illegally as a teenager and had been living in Maryland for years with his American wife and child.

The government later acknowledged that his removal to El Salvador was an “an administrative error” and he was brought back to America in June after the Supreme Court ordered the government to facilitate his return. 

The Trump administration is seeking deport him to a third country and maintains that Mr. Garcia was a member of the criminal gang, MS-13, and has a history of violence. According to a court filing shared by Homeland Security, Mr. Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him in 1995, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt. 

Mr. Garcia, meanwhile, faces charges of human smuggling in Tennessee, to which he has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have argued that the indictment was brought against him with “selective or vindictive” motives.

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

Ms. Zhukovsky studied economics and government at Dartmouth College.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use