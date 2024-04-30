Judge Rules Trump Violated Gag Order In Hush Money Case, Threatens Jail Time for Further Infractions

Judge Juan Merchan alluded to potential jail time if President Trump is unwilling to comply with a court order.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled Tuesday that President Trump has repeatedly violated a gag order issued to prevent the former president from attacking jurors and witnesses in the case, fining him $9,000 and threatening to toss him in jail if he continues violating the order.

In the ongoing criminal case against Mr. Trump, the judge issued a limited gag order after Mr. Trump repeatedly attacked staff at the district attorney’s office, and the judge’s daughter, on social media and in comments to the press. The order allowed Mr. Trump to continue to criticize the judge himself as well as District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a court order issued Tuesday, Judge Merchan found that Mr. Trump had violated that gag order, and issued a fine of $9,000 against the former president — $1,000 for each violation.

Judge Merchan wrote that he was “keenly aware of, and protective of, Defendant’s First Amendment rights” but that Mr. Trump had violated the earlier order.

He noted that further violations of the gag order could result in “an incarceratory sentence,” reasoning that a $1,000 fine may not be sufficient to get Mr. Trump to comply with the court order given his immense wealth.

When Judge Merchan issued the gag order in March, he said that was concerned Mr. Trump’s frequent commentary about people involved in the case and their families could interfere in the case. He also expressed concern about potential interference with jurors.

“The uncontested record reflecting the Defendant’s prior extra-judicial statements establishes a sufficient risk to the administration of justice,” Judge Merchan wrote, adding that “there exists no less restrictive means to prevent such risk.”

The case at Manhattan stems from Mr. Trump’s alleged falsification of business records relating to payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, among others.