Judge Threatens To ‘Imprison’ Trump Over ‘Untrue and Disparaging’ Post Linking Law Clerk to Schumer

The offending image was removed from Truth Social, but stayed on the former president’s campaign website for 17 days.

Judge Arthur Engoron’s threat to “possibly imprison” President Trump, delivered at a lower Manhattan courtroom, marks the closest the 45th president has come to seeing the inside of a jail cell.

The judge is presiding over the civil fraud case brought by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James. Judge Engoron had already imposed a partial gag order on the former president for what he called on Friday morning, according to NBC, “an untrue and disparaging post about my clerk.” The judge also called the post a contribution to an “incendiary” climate.

That post, made to Mr. Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, featured a picture of the clerk, Allison Greenfield, alongside Senator Schumer. Mr. Trump baselessly called Ms. Greenfield the Senate majority leader’s “girlfriend” and linked to her private Instagram account.

Judge Engoron notes that 17 days ago, when the order was issued, he ordered the former president “to remove the post immediately and he said he did take it down.” Judges are customarily protective of their clerks, recent law school graduates who work closely with them and often write the first draft of their opinions.

Last night, though, Judge Engoron relates that he learned that the “offending post was never removed from a website.” This, he reckons, “is a blatant violation of the gag order.” The jurist adds that “Incendiary untruths can and have led to serious physical harm. I will now allow the defendant to explain why this should not end up with serious sanctions or I could possibly imprison him.”

The offensive post had deleted from Truth Social, but remained for 17 days on Mr. Trump’s campaign website. Mr. Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, attempting to avert a carceral outcome, called the lingering post “truly inadvertent.” and explained that the “Truth Social post was taken down when the court asked” and that Mr. Trump “never made any more comments about court staff, but it appears no one took it down on the campaign website.” Mr. Kise called that oversight “unfortunate.”

While Judge Engoron noted that he would take that explanation “under advisement,” he appeared to believe that Mr. Trump still bears culpability for what appears on his campaign website. “Donald Trump is still responsible for the large machine,” the judge noted, “even if it is a large machine.”

Judge Engoron did not issue a decision with respect to contempt during the Friday morning hearing, but one could come as soon as later in the day. Mr. Trump also faces a gag order at the District of Columbia, where Judge Tanya Chutkan has promised “serious sanctions” in the event it is violated.