Jury Selection in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Sex-Trafficking Trial Delayed as Judge Worries Jurors Could Get ‘Cold Feet’

Combs faces life in prison if he’s found guilty in connection with his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

The federal judge in the high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking trial against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs delayed the final stage of jury selection until Monday because he is worried that anyone selected on Friday would change their mind over the weekend.

Judge Arun Subramanian granted the defense lawyers’ delay request on Friday. Judge Subramanian said he had concerns some jurors might get “cold feet” in the days before testimony begins and ask to be removed from the case, the New York Times reported. One would-be juror had written the court a letter asking to be excused because they were concerned about their “personal well-being.” The prosecution objected to the delay.

The five counts Mr. Combs faces were detailed in a 17-page indictment. He is accused of acts that include kidnapping, arson, and bribery over a 20 year period. Federal prosecutors allege that Mr. Combs ran a “criminal enterprise” between 2004 and 2024, that coerced women and men into consuming drugs and participating in sex marathons during extravagant sex parties called “Freak Offs.”

Prosecutors accuse Mr. Combs of having staged the parties to force people to satisfy his lust for sex and control, writing in the indictment that he allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

“Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice,” prosecutors wrote.

Mr. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail in a federal lockup in Brooklyn since his September arrest. He rejected a plea deal last week that would have let him avoid the trial.

Numerous witnesses have come forward to accuse Mr. Combs of terrorizing people into silence by choking, hitting, kicking, and dragging them, often by the hair, prosecutors say. Once, the indictment alleges, he even dangled someone from a balcony.

Jury selection will resume on Monday when the pool of 45 people will be narrowed to 12 jurors and six alternates. The defense will be allowed to strike 10 prospective jurors and the prosecution six.

The potential jurors were questioned earlier this week about whether they could decide the case on the facts — even after watching potentially disturbing videos of explicit sexual activity, the Associated Press reported.

Mr. Combs could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is found guilty.