Justice Department Investigates Fraud Allegations Against Black Lives Matter

The probe is scrutinizing the handling of more than $90 million in donations the foundation received following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, according to a report.

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating whether leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement defrauded donors of millions of dollars contributed during the 2020 racial justice protests.

In recent weeks, federal authorities have issued subpoenas and at least one search warrant as part of a probe into the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. and other associated Black-led organizations, the Associated Press reported.

The investigation, which one source said began under the Biden administration but is now gaining renewed focus, scrutinizes the handling of more than $90 million in donations the foundation received following the 2020 murder of George Floyd. While it is unclear if the probe will lead to criminal charges, it adds to the public scrutiny of the movement.

Critics have long accused the foundation of not being transparent about its spending, particularly after leaders confirmed in 2022 that donations were used to buy a $6 million property in the Los Angeles area. Foundation leaders have consistently denied any wrongdoing and have publicly released tax documents to account for their expenditures. Previous inquiries into the nonprofit’s finances have not produced evidence of impropriety.

In a statement to the AP on Thursday, the foundation asserted it “is not a target of any federal criminal investigation.”

“We remain committed to full transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of resources dedicated to building a better future for Black communities,” the statement said.

The current investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The office’s top prosecutor, Bill Essayli, a Trump appointee, was recently disqualified from several cases after a judge ruled he had overstayed his temporary appointment. It is not yet known if this will affect the BLM investigation, as he continues to serve as first assistant United States attorney.

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013 after George Zimmerman’s acquittal for the killing of Trayvon Martin. It gained national prominence in 2014 following the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, becoming a rallying cry for racial justice advocates.

As the movement grew, a network of affiliated organizations emerged, with the BLM foundation becoming the primary recipient of a massive influx of donations in 2020. In response to criticism, the foundation provided detailed financial accountings in 2022. Its most recent tax filing shows it held $28 million in assets for the fiscal year ending in June 2024.

This is not the first time the foundation’s finances have been examined by officials. In 2022, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sued the organization for failing to cooperate with a state investigation, but the lawsuit was dismissed after the foundation provided the required information.