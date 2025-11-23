Justice Department Investigating Anti-Israel Protest Outside New York’s Park East Synagogue

The assistant attorney general for civil rights says the DOJ has ‘zero tolerance’ for obstruction of houses of worship.

The Department of Justice says it is investigating an anti-Israel protest that the New York Police Department permitted to be staged just steps from a historic Manhattan synagogue.

“Every time we see violence around a house of worship, we take action,” the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, stated Sunday on X, noting that a federal investigation “is underway.” She added that the DOJ has “zero tolerance” for obstruction “around any American house of worship.”

The protest took place last week outside the Park East Synagogue, where roughly 200 demonstrators gathered around the entrance to oppose an event hosted by an organization that helps Jews in America and Canada emigrate to Israel, Nefesh B’Nefesh.

The keffiyeh-clad demonstrators shouted chants like “Death to the IDF,” “We don’t want no Zionists here,” “From New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada,” and “Resistance you make us proud, take another settler out.” Phrases like “one solution” and “stolen land” were also reported.

Demonstrators were confined by barricades and a heavy NYPD presence maintained order, though shoving matches broke out between anti-Israel agitators and counter-protesters. The activists also heckled police officers at the scene, but no arrests were reported.

New York City law permits protesters to assemble outside houses of worship provided they don’t block entrances or obstruct pedestrian traffic. However, the 1994 federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act prohibits using force, threats, or physical obstruction to interfere with access to reproductive health services or places of worship.

The protest drew sharp condemnation from pro-Israel advocates and Jewish leaders who reprimanded the demonstrators for targeting a place of worship and questioned why protesters were permitted to gather so close to the synagogue’s entrance.

The criticism prompted NYPD Commissioner, Jessica Tisch, to issue a public apology to the synagogue during Saturday services. Speaking before the congregants, Ms. Tisch expressed regret over the NYPD’s decision not to establish a “frozen zone” at the building’s entrance, which would have ensured members could “easily enter and leave shul.”

“That is where we fell short, and for that, I apologize to this congregation,” Ms. Tisch said. “You deserved an NYPD posture that recognized the sensitivity of this location, the climate we’re living in, and the heightened fear within our community.” The congregation gave her a standing ovation.

Wednesday’s protest was organized by Pal-Awda, an anti-Israel group that billed the event as “No settlers on stolen land. Protest the settler recruiting fair.” The gathering was also advertised by several other anti-Zionist organizations across the city, including Jewish Voice for Peace.

Nefesh B’Nefesh facilitates Jewish immigration across Israel and does not specifically direct immigrants to move into West Bank settlements. Still, the demonstrators did not appear to differentiate between West Bank settlements and Israel more broadly, instead labeling all those seeking to make Aliyah as “settlers.”

The head of communications for Nefesh-B’Nefesh, Yael Katsman, condemned the protest in a statement to the Sun. “We are deeply concerned by, and firmly condemn, the violent rhetoric and aggressive behavior that took place outside of the Park East Synagogue,” Ms. Katsman said.

She added that the group’s “commitment remains unwavering” and they would continue to serve immigrants to Israel “with professionalism, compassion, and the highest level of care, ensuring that every individual and family feels supported.”