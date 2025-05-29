Justice Department Launches Investigation Into California Sports Policy on Transgender Athletes

‘It is perverse to allow males to compete against girls, invade their private spaces, and take their trophies,’ says the assistant attorney general for civil rights, Harmeet K. Dhillon.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation into whether California’s policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports violate federal civil rights laws.

The investigation focuses on a California law that permits male-to-female transgender students to participate in women’s sports. The probe will examine whether the policy, codified in the California Education Code, contravenes Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex at educational institutions receiving federal funding.

“Title IX exists to protect women and girls in education,” says the assistant attorney general for civil rights, Harmeet K. Dhillon. “It is perverse to allow males to compete against girls, invade their private spaces, and take their trophies. This Division will aggressively defend women’s hard-fought rights to equal educational opportunities.”

The U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, echoed her sentiment. “The law is clear. Discrimination on the basis of sex is illegal and immoral. My office and the rest of the Department of Justice will work tirelessly to protect girls’ sports and stop anyone — public officials included — from violating women’s civil rights.”

The DOJ probe comes after President Trump warned California that it risks losing federal funding if it continues to allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Mr. Trump’s ire centers on a planned appearance by a transgender high school junior, AB Hernandez, at the California state championships in Fresno this weekend. The high schooler, who was born a male but has transitioned into a female, has drawn attention for a string of wins against biological females, including victories in the long jump and triple jump at recent events.

“California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,’” he wrote on Tuesday. “This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend.”

“As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable. THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS. Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to,” the president wrote.

After Mr. Trump’s warning, the California Interscholastic Federation did a U-turn, offering to let any girls who were beaten in state qualifying competitions by transgender athletes compete in the state finals.

The CIF said Tuesday that after track and field qualifying meets this past weekend, the group “made the decision to pilot an entry process for the upcoming 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships.”

“Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section’s automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships. The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes,” the group said in a statement.

In February, Mr. Trump signed an executive order designed to restrict transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams, warning that noncompliance could result in the withdrawal of federal funding. California receives about $16.3 billion in federal education funding each year, the Los Angeles Times reported.