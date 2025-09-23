The New York Sun

Kamala Harris Gives Tepid Endorsement of Zohran Mamdani

‘I support the Democrat in the race, sure,’ Harris said, adding that ‘he’s not the only star.’

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Vice President Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 6, 2025. Mario Tama/Getty Images
CAROLINE McCAUGHEY
Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed New York Democratic mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, on Monday night, becoming the most high-profile member of her party to back the Democratic Socialist candidate.

Ms. Harris’s tepid endorsement came during an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC to promote her book, 107 Days, about her failed presidential campaign. Ms. Harris’s backing is notable because other prominent Democrats, such as Senator Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, are refusing so far to back Mr. Mamdani.  

“Look, as far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee and he should be supported,” Ms. Harris said.

“Do you endorse his candidacy?” Ms. Maddow pressed.

“I support the Democrat in the race, sure,” Ms. Harris said.

Ms. Harris did not utter Mr. Mamdani’s name once during the interview. She quickly pivoted to say, “he’s not the only star.” She then listed other Democrats running for office in cities across the country.

Mr. Mamdani is heavily favored to win the mayor’s race in November, but his far-left platform and criticism of Israel have divided his party. Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed the 33-year-old state assemblyman last week, though she couched her endorsement with several statements about the two not seeing “eye to eye” on every issue.

Mr. Schumer refused to endorse Mr. Mamdani on CNN over the weekend and would not give Dana Bash a reason. Mr. Jeffries said he will have “more to say on the mayor’s race shortly.”

Mr. Mamdani, a frequent posted to social media, did not acknowledge Ms. Harris’s endorsement on Monday night. He refused to back Ms. Harris in the 2024 presidential race because of the Biden administration’s support for Israel.

“As proud Democrats and elected officials and New Yorkers,” Mr. Mamdani said at the time, “we endorse the Leave It Blank campaign.”

CAROLINE McCAUGHEY
Ms. McCaughey is a native New Yorker who covers politics and policy. Her work has appeared in the New York Post, New York Daily News, Fox News, and other publications.

