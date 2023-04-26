Kamala? Veep Needs a New Introduction

A Biden-Trump race could be even up, and the Veep Factor is huge.

Roughly 24 hours after President Biden’s less than scintillating video announcing his re-election, he again spoke briefly about it today after taking a few jabs at President Trump as a “danger to democracy.”

By the way, Mr. Biden forgot to mention his numerous family member LLCs financed by Chinese and Ukrainian investors and who knows who else, and I guess he forgot Secretary Blinken and his dirty tricks back in the 2020 election with the intel gang of 51, but I digress.

Mr. Biden did bring up the subject of his age, which is going to be an issue in the presidential election. Here’s what he said: “With regard to age, I can’t even say, I guess, how old I am. I can’t even say the number I’ve done. It didn’t register with me. And but the only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out, they’re going to see race and they’re going to judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it. I take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good.”

Now, I am glad Mr. Biden feels “good” and I hope that feeling continues, but in fairness, there are a number of experts watching his behavior who believe he will not be capable of serving out a second term.

Now, I wish no person ill. Period. Full stop. Just saying: There’s a lot of skepticism about Mr. Biden’s staying power.

So, I think it’s important that the Republican candidate focus — much more than would usually be the case — on Mr. Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, his running mate, who would take over as president in the event something happened.

Some people have gone as far as suggesting the GOP run against her, rather than Mr. Biden. I don’t agree with that, but I do believe she should be re-introduced to the public, because she may in fact become the commander-in-chief.

Now, her term as vice president has, to say the least, been rather undistinguished. She was appointed border tsar, and she was also put in charge of getting a universal mail-in voting rights bill passed in the Senate, among other assignments.

I think it’s fair to say these projects did not end successfully for her. It’s also worth noting that in her brief career as a U.S. senator, nonpartisan trackers scored her as having the most far-left voting record in the Senate.

She served as a senator of California and in the fourth year of her first term was nominated as vice president. Some of her legislative efforts included nationalizing health care in support of Medicare for All. She proposed a 4 percent higher payroll tax for anybody earning $100,000 or more in order to pay for nationalized medicine.

She wanted to reverse all of President Trump’s tax cuts. She proposed a carbon tax, and also supported some kind of 100 percent tax on drug company profits.

Also noteworthy, her campaign promoted a “bail fund” for rioters burning down some of the largest cities across our country in the summer 2020.

One more note concerning Mr. Biden’s re-election video and its political impact. I notice that virtually all the conventional wisdom argues how smart Mr. Biden is, because he’s setting up a race with Mr. Trump and because the whole thrust of his video was not about his accomplishments, but used the same Trump attack-mode arguments that he used in 2020 and also the midterms last year.

The conventional wisdom, even among conservative editorialists, is that, absolutely, Mr. Trump will be the easiest candidate for Mr. Biden to defeat. Yet some recent polls don’t agree with this conventional wisdom.

The Harvard/Harris poll has Mr. Trump beating Mr. Biden by five points, 45 percent to 40 percent. YouGov has Mr. Trump ahead by a point, 44-43 percent. Emerson has Mr. Trump beating Mr. Biden 46 percent to 42 percent.

So, at a minimum, I would say a Biden-Trump race is a push, even up. Maybe even a slight edge to Mr. Trump.

By the by, voters are well aware of Mr. Trump’s shall we say “judicial activities” — and, more than likely, nothing will surprise them. Also, voters are aware of Mr. Trump’s prior record of accomplishment as president, in terms of a strong economy and affordable gasoline prices, protecting the border, the Abraham Accords, and many other successful policy issues that conventional wisdom types never seem to talk about.

Oh, and isn’t the conventional wisdom almost always wrong? Save America. Retire Biden-Harris.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.