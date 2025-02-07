Kanye West Goes On New Antisemitic Rant on X, Praising Hitler and Nazis

Musician Kanye “Ye” West has once again launched an antisemitic rant on X, posting a flood of comments on the social media platform from proudly calling himself a “Nazi” to referring to Adolf Hitler as “Fresh.” Dozens of offensive posts were made on Mr. West’s X account Friday, with many focusing on derogatory comments about […]

Musician Kanye “Ye” West has once again launched an antisemitic rant on X, posting a flood of comments on the social media platform from proudly calling himself a “Nazi” to referring to Adolf Hitler as “Fresh.”

Dozens of offensive posts were made on Mr. West’s X account Friday, with many focusing on derogatory comments about the Jewish community.

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f*** I wanna say forever. Where’s my f****** apology for freezing my accounts,” he wrote in one of the early tweets, which surfaced around 4 a.m. PT, according to a report from NBC News.

He said in a follow-up post that Jewish people “don’t run me no more” and then posted again, adding, “Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them.”

As the tirade continued, the rapper focused his attention on Adolf Hitler.

“I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B******,” he wrote. He declared, “Hitler was sooooo fresh,” and “I’m going to normalize talking about Hitler the way they talking about killing n***** has been normalized.”

He said, “I CAN SAY JEW AS MUCH AS I WANT I CAN SAY HITLER AS MUCH AS I WANT MATTER FACT I DO SAY IT WHEN I WANT.”

Other offensive remarks written by Mr. West include “SLAVERY IS A CHOICE,” “ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE RACIST,” and about his spouse Bianca Censori in the wake of a debate over a bizarre stunt at Sunday’s Grammy awards in which he walked the red carpet alongside his wife while she was wearing a see-through dress which led to an online debate about Ms. Censori being coerced by her husband.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AIN’T NO WOKE AS FEMINISH S***,” he said.

The Anti-Defamation League immediately condemned Mr. West’s series of posts.

“Here we go again. Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from @kanyewest on his X account this morning,” the ADL said in a statement posted on X, with the NGO also pointing out that they had learned of 30 antisemitic incidents across America tied to the last time Mr. West went on a tirade against the Jewish people in 2022.

“We condemn this dangerous behavior and need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate.”

Mr. West also seemingly posted about business deals he lost when he had first posted antisemitic remarks more than two years ago, which had also led to the suspension of his account at the time on what was known back then as Twitter.

“I LOVE WHEN JEWISH PEOPLE COME TO ME AND SAY THEY CAN’T WORK WITH ME ANYMORE ITS MY FAV.”

His hateful remarks led Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap to end their business partnerships. He was also dropped by Creative Artists Agency, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and two law firms.

The incident also led to him being named “Antisemite of the Year” by the watchdog organization StopAntiSemitism.

“Kanye West is dangerous not just for his rhetoric but for his influence. Two years ago, he spoke of waking up and violently unleashing against Jews — since then, neo-Nazis have embraced him as a leader, spreading his hate. In a post-10/7 world, global antisemitic violence is at levels unseen since Nazi Germany,” StopAntiSemitism founder and executive director Liora Rez said in a statement to Newsweek.

“Some say ignoring him is best, but Jews are done ignoring threats. The only solution is for Mr. West to seek mental help and for platforms to stop amplifying his hate. Free speech is a right, not a weapon to be abused.”

By Friday afternoon, the posts were taken down from his X account. It was not immediately clear if Mr. West acted on his own or if X officials took action.