Kari Lake, an Unlikely Pop Artist, Is Propelling the Latest ‘MAGA Anthem’ to the Top of the Charts

This year has seen a proliferation of right-leaning songs — from artists including President Trump backed by a choir of convicted January 6 rioters and an anti-Target, pro-Trump rapper — topping the easily manipulated iTunes charts.

There’s a new pop song topping the charts — or so it might seem at first glance — but it’s not by Cardi B or Lil Nas X. It’s from failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and news anchor, Kari Lake.

The Republican ex-candidate has seized upon conspiracy theories centered on supposed balloting fraud during the 2020 election to craft her new song, “81 Million Votes, My A–,” a reference to President Biden’s vote tally, in collaboration with the Truth Bombers, a band seemingly assembled for this one song.

The song starts with a remixed spoken-word quote from Ms. Lake, who never actually sings in the song: “If you would have told me two years ago, three years ago, that I would be in the middle of a political movement I would’ve said ‘put down Hunter’s crack pipe.’”

The arrival of “81 Million Votes, My A–” at the no. 1 spot in the iTunes’ sales chart is just the latest example of what could be called MAGA anthems, including “Justice for All,” performed by President Trump and a choir of convicted January 6 rioters, and “Boycott Target,” sung by a pro-Trump rapper.

The key to the apparent success of these songs has just as much to do with the methodology of the iTunes charts as it does with the popularity of the MAGA anthems in conservative circles.

The rise of these MAGA anthems has been one of the more ear-catching political trends of the year, as musicians seize on the culture wars and antiquated charting systems to promote their songs.

The first of this year’s MAGA anthems was Mr. Trump’s debut single, “Justice for All,” recorded over prison phones with the so-called J6 Prison Choir, composed of people in jail or prison for their participation in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The song is a simple splice of the prison choir singing the National Anthem while the former president recites the Pledge of Allegiance. The song was available digitally and on vinyl, with the vinyl version costing $100.

Mr. Trump also opened a rally at Waco, Texas, with the song, where he boasted about the song’s status on iTunes.

“That song tells you a lot because it’s no. 1 in every single category,” Mr. Trump said.

This year’s second MAGA anthem was Forgiato Blow’s “Boycott Target.” The 38-year-old self-styled “Mayor of MAGAville” spends the nearly three-minute trap-style music video dancing through Target aisles claiming that “they target kids.”

“I’m only rocking with Bruce, don’t rock with no Caitlin Jenner,” Forgotio Blow raps, referencing the world’s most famous transgender woman, Caitlin Jenner. “Let’s protest until they close, an’ they ain’t gonna be missed.”

This track also topped out at no. 1 on the iTunes sales charts, a fact that conservatives were quick to tout online in the midst of their protest of Target.

Due to the widespread adoption of streaming, not that many songs are purchased digitally any more. This means a relatively small number of purchases in a short period of time can send a song to the no. 1 spot, according to reporting by Newsweek.

“Justice for All” sold only 22,500 copies on iTunes as of the beginning of June, according to reporting in Forbes, even though the song topped the chart.

To get a sense of how many people are really listening to these songs, Spotify provides better, though not complete, data.

At the time of writing, “Justice for All” has more than 800,000 streams on Spotify, “Boycott Target” has 281,000 streams, and “81 Million Votes, My A–” has 37,000 streams on Spotify.

For context, the song currently ruling radio waves and at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts is singer Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” which boasts some 342 million streams on Spotify since coming out in January.

Political songs aren’t new. Some might remember past examples like President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Happy Days are Here Again,” President Kennedy’s campaign song, “Kennedy,” or crooner Frank Sinatra’s “High Hopes” of yesteryear.

“Everyone is voting for Jack / ‘Cause he’s got what all the rest lack,” Sinatra sings. “’Cause he’s got high hopes, he’s got high hopes / 1960’s the year for his high hopes.”

More recently, bands have made political songs about specific candidates, such as Monkey Bowl’s “Al Gore” or the Chick’s “Not Ready to Make Nice.”

“I don’t know how he lives with knowing,” singer Robert Ellis Orrall sings in “Al Gore,” “That even though he won the popular vote. He still lives on my street, right down the street. From me.”

Some of these songs have aged better than others. Monkey Bowl’s tune has become a cult classic for ironic enjoyers. Then there’s the Right Brothers’ “Bush Was Right,” which came out in 2005.

“Freedom in Afghanistan, say goodbye Taliban. Free elections in Iraq, Saddam Hussein locked up,” the Right Brothers sing. “Cheney was right, Condi was right. Rummy was right, Blair was right.”

A music criticism website, Stereogum, in 2005 appraised the song as an apparent attempt to craft an “alternate version” of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” and noted that “it’s a tough pill to swallow,” but the song was, contrary to expectations, “not a parody.”