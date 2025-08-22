Kash Patel Touts Settlement With FBI ‘Suspendables’ Who Blew Whistle on Biden Justice Department, But Not Everyone Is Happy 

The FBI director says the deal restores pay and security clearances, though one prominent ‘Suspendable’ says nothing is in writing.

The FBI director, Kash Patel, announced that “agreements” were reached between the bureau and 10 Biden-era whistleblowers that would restore their security clearances, back pay, and in some instances, reinstate at least one agent to the bureau. However, one such whistleblower, Kyle Seraphin, tells the New York Sun that he was excluded from the deal and called Mr. Patel’s announcement “PR spin and misdirection.”

“No one I know or who has a public persona has been made this offer,” Mr. Seraphin tells the Sun.

In his announcement, posted on X Thursday, Mr. Patel said the agreements with 10 whistleblowers and their attorney will include “a combination of backpay, security clearance, and reinstatement. We greatly appreciate @realDonaldTrump commitment to transparency and accountability. Thank you to @ChuckGrassley for working with us to make this happen,”

The “Suspendables,” is a nickname for a group of FBI whistleblowers who say that the Biden Justice Department revoked their security clearances and put them on unpaid leave for refusing to participate in the January 6 investigation or comply with Covid-19 vaccine mandates, among other bureau initiatives. The group includes FBI agent Garret O’Boyle, who maintained that he was punished after raising concerns over the FBI’s “weaponized” investigations into Project Veritas – the conservative activist group – and his personal objections to the bureau’s vaccination policy which did not take into account his religious objections to following the mandate. Messrs. O’Brien and Steve Friend, another “Suspendable”, did not return phone calls from the Sun.

Despite Mr. Patel’s announcement, the specifics of the agreements were still unclear and it wasn’t clear if his promise of reinstatement applied to all ten whistleblowers.

“Steve and Garret haven’t been brought back. There’s nothing in writing and months of negotiations,” Mr. Seraphin tells the Sun.

“The FBI has agreed to provide varying forms of compensation for 10 whistleblowers who were previously subjected to retaliation. Senator Grassley has been in direct contact with the DOJ and FBI for months advocating for these whistleblowers and assisting in negotiations. In light of the Director’s announcement today, the next step is for the whistleblowers and their lawyers to carefully review and sign the agreements,” a spokeswoman for Senator Charles Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, tells the Sun.

The agreements had been in the works since Mr. Patel was confirmed as FBI director in February and had been awaiting sign-off with the Justice Department, an FBI official tells the Sun.

The Empower Oversight president, Tristan Leavitt, whose firm is representing several of the “Suspendables,” declined to comment. Another attorney for the suspended FBI agents, Jesse Binnall, also declined to comment.

Speaking with Larry Kudlow on the Fox Business Network on Wednesday, Mr. Patel said he had been “ridding” the FBI of its former leadership structure he said was responsible for “weaponized” investigations like the 2022 raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Among those fired was special agent in charge for Las Vegas, Spencer Evans, who was dismissed not for investigating Mr. Trump but for what Mr. Patel said was his overly-aggressive enforcement of Covid-19 mandates during the pandemic.

Mr. Seraphin accuses Mr. Evans of denying him religious accommodations that would excuse him from receiving a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.

In a post on X in April, Mr. Seraphin said he had been asked by Mr. Patel — then a nominee for FBI director — about the “people in the FBI who were problems.”

Mr. Seraphin identified Mr. Evans, whom he called “a Deep State shill,” as one such person.

“Kash said ‘Gone,’” Mr. Seraphin wrote on X.

Mr. Seraphin, who hosts “The Kyle Seraphin Show” videocast and is a regular contributor to InfoWars, also shared a screenshot of a group text chain from January 31 between him and Messrs. Patel and Friend in which they discussed the premature firing of Mr. Evans in January.

“I’m a man of my word,” Mr. Patel wrote.

“Thank you guys for your relentless friendship and mission love. You guys made this possible,” Mr. Patel wrote to Messrs. Friend and Seraphin in January.



Despite news of the “agreement” and the recent firing of senior FBI officials including Mr. Evans, Messrs. Friend and Seraphin have ramped up their criticism of Mr. Patel, predicting that newly-appointed FBI co-Deputy Director, Andrew Bailey, will soon replace Mr. Patel as director. The bureau declined to comment.