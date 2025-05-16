Kash Patel Unveils Plans to Move FBI Out of Despised Downtown DC Headquarters: Will Old HQ Become ‘Museum of the Deep State’? 

‘This building is unsafe for our workforce,’ Mr. Patel tells Fox News in an interview set to air Sunday.

The FBI will be moving agents out of its “unsafe,” brutalist Washington, D.C. headquarters and dispersing them across the bureau’s 55 field offices, according to Director Kash Patel.

“The FBI is leaving the Hoover Building because this building is unsafe for our workforce,” Mr. Patel told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo in an taped interview with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, set to air on Sunday.

It’s unclear where the new headquarters will be located. FBI insiders expect a new, smaller headquarters to be established in the D.C. suburbs, with many agents currently working at headquarters being moved to satellite offices across the country.

Fifteen hundred agents currently work at the J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue. An unspecified number of them will now be relocated to field offices throughout the country sometime within the next three to nine months.

“Every state’s getting a plus-up,” Mr. Patel said.

“In the National Capital Region, in the 50-mile radius around Washington, D.C., there were 11,000 FBI employees. That’s like a third of the workforce. A third of the crime doesn’t happen here. So we’re taking 1,500 of those folks and moving them out,” Mr. Patel said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation director, Kash Patel, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 8, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Mr. Patel has been focused on unwinding an FBI that, its critics say, became too Washington-centric under longtime directors Robert Mueller and James Comey, two men despised by President Trump. Prior to Mr. Patel’s arrival, the FBI appeared more focused on policy and intelligence, often competing with the CIA, than on domestic crime and immigration, both priorties of the Trump Administration.

The announcement was in keeping with Mr. Patel’s earlier vision to shut down the FBI headquarters, which FBI agents have occupied since 1974, and transform it into a “museum of the deep state.” However, since being confirmed as the FBI’s ninth director in February, Mr. Patel has been largely mum on his plans for the Hoover building.

“We want the American men and women to know, if you’re going to come work at the premier law enforcement agency in the world, we’re going to give you a building that’s commensurate with that, and that’s not this place,” Mr. Patel told Ms. Bartioromo.

One former agent was skeptical about Mr. Patel’s plans, which would require a herculean effort to execute, given the building’s proximity to the Department of Justice and D.C.’s “Hall of Power.”

“Shutting down FBIHQ will have its challenges. I believe there is too much infrastructure and personnel to warrant spreading them out,” Reform the Bureau Director and retired FBI agent Richard Stout told The Sun.

This announcement was the latest in a series of new changes Mr. Patel is bringing to the bureau, including placing more agents to work full-time on immigration enforcement. Yesterday, Mr. Patel shuttered a public corruption squad that worked with special prosecutor Jack Smith in his investigations into President Donald Trump. Agents from that squad, “CR-15,” will be reassigned to different units.