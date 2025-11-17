Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Receives FBI SWAT Security Amid ‘Hundreds’ of Vile Death Threats, Scrutiny Over Government Jet Rides

The country singer gets bureau protection as violent and sexually graphic threats mount — and critics decry use of FBI SWAT unit.

The girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel has been assigned a security detail composed of FBI agents from the bureau’s Nashville field office’s SWAT team — an arrangement that comes as the country singer has been subject to a torrent of sexually graphic and violent threats made on social media and over the phone, the New York Sun can confirm.

Country singer Alexis Wilkins, 27, who is based in Nashville and Washington, receives “hundreds of credible threats” in light of her relationship with Mr. Patel, whom she has dated for three years, an FBI spokesperson tells The Sun.

Many of the messages, which The Sun has reviewed, are sexually graphic and violent in tone and intent, and the FBI believes they are credible and put Ms. Wilkins’s safety at risk. In a direct message sent to Ms. Wilkins over social media, one person threatens to “put my whole shaft through the back of your throat.” That same social media user sends a second message to Ms. Wilkins saying, “can’t wait to celebrate your death, especially if im (sic) the one causing it.”

Other messages — made via direct message and public comments — allude to both kidnapping and assassination. One post from a now-suspended account on X “doxxed” Ms. Wilkins, who the account calls “PATEL ZIONIST JEW GIRLFRIEND,” which included her address and information related to her relatives.

Kash Patel and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins at a wrestling match where she performed the National Anthem. Instagram

MSNOW was first to report on Ms. Wilkins’s security detail, which is composed of members of the FBI Nashville’s SWAT team, though the newly re-named liberal media outlet did not mention the death threats. MSNOW claims that the unprecedented security arrangement is raising concerns that assigning law enforcement specialists to Ms. Wilkins’s detail could potentially delay local officials from responding to other developments “such as mass shootings or terror attacks.”

Ms. Wilkins has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after filing several defamation lawsuits against shock-jock podcasters like ex-FBI agent Kyle Seraphin and RiftTV CEO Elijah Schaffer who have accused her of being an Israeli honeypot. She was also flown in a private government plane regularly used by Mr. Patel to accompany him to a wrestling event in Pennsylvania, where she was booked to sing the national anthem. The trip itself, made during the government shutdown, drew fresh scrutiny to Mr. Patel’s overall use of the private plane for personal reasons. Though he is mandated by Congress to fly on planes equipped with secure communications technology, and must reimburse the government for the cost of a commercial ticket if he uses the jet for personal travel, the trip reportedly triggered criticism from within the Trump administration, including from Attorney General Pam Bondi, which she has since denied.

In October, Mr. Seraphin alluded to Ms. Wilkins’s security detail on his X account after responding to a post of hers accusing him of generating “fake outrage.”

“One of us has an FBI security detail despite not being part of the government or even married to someone in the government,” Mr. Seraphin wrote in an October 31 post on X.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray’s wife Helen Wray also had a security detail, according to MS NOW. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Not since J. Edgar Hoover has the FBI had an unmarried director, making the security detail assigned to Ms. Wilkins more unique. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray’s wife, Helen, reportedly received a security detail during his time in the bureau, MSNOW reported.

Earlier this month, Mr. Patel went on his personal X account to defend Ms. Wilkins, calling her a “rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation” and his “partner in life.”

“Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety,” Mr. Patel wrote on X.

An attorney from the Binnall Group, the law firm representing Ms. Wilkins did not respond to a request for comment from The Sun.