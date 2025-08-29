Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Sues FBI ‘Suspendable’  Whistleblower for $5 million Over Israeli Spy ‘Honeypot’ Allegation

The country music-singer girlfriend of FBI director Kash Patel is suing a prominent FBI whistleblower for $5 million in damages after he accused her of being a “honeypot” and an Israeli spy seeking access to the Trump Administration.

In her lawsuit, Alexis Wilkins accuses former FBI special agent-turned political commentator and Infowars contributor Kyle Seraphin of concocting the rumor as “self-enriching clickbait” to generate income.

Mr. Seraphin is one of a group of self-styled “Suspendables” – FBI veterans who were punished for resisting the aggressive Biden-era investigations of January 6 protesters or COVID-19 mandates. On an August 22 episode of the “Kyle Seraphin Show” — which he regularly streams on X, YouTube, and Rumble to audiences in the tens of thousands — Mr. Seraphin claimed that Mr. Patel, who he described as the “cross-eyed” and “super cool bro” who is “Indian in America,” had “his own little ‘honeypot’ issue.”

“He’s got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a

The happy couple. X

country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble,” Mr. Seraphin said, adding “she’s also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA.”

Mr. Patel, 45, and Ms. Wilkins, 26, have been dating since 2023 shortly after meeting at a Nashville house party. In her lawsuit, Ms. Wilkins said Mr. Seraphin’s “insidious claim” that she was a foreign agent trying to manipulate the FBI director to Israel’s benefit was “categorically false.”

The Nashville-based musician — whose songs include “Country Back” and “Quite Like Whiskey” — is a regular contributor to the conservative media nonprofit, PragerU, now run by former IDF Intelligence officer Marissa Streit. In her lawsuit, her attorneys described Ms. Wilkins as “patriotic, conservative, Christian,” and “American-born country singer.”

“Ms. Wilkins is not even Jewish, much less Israeli, and has never set foot in Israel. She is not now and never has been an agent for any intelligence agency. The notion that her relationship with Dir. Patel is part of some plot against her country is vile and ridiculous,” her attorneys wrote.

Kyle Serapin. Getty

Mr. Seraphin did not respond to a request for comment from the Sun. An FBI official declined to comment.

During a Thursday night appearance on Alex Jones’s “War Room,” Mr. Seraphin suggested the lawsuit was an attempt for Ms. Wilkins to distract from his allegations.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, you want to make Kash Patel look bad? Because you’re telling things that are true, and he’s doing a bad job as an FBI director? Like, we’re gonna go and make your life miserable as well’ is what it looks like to me,” Mr. Seraphin told Mr. Jones.

Mr. Seraphin is a former FBI special agent who rose to prominence as a member of the “Suspendables,” the FBI whistleblowers who say that the Biden Department of Justice revoked their security clearances and put them on unpaid leave for refusing to participate in the January 6 investigation or comply with Covid-19 vaccine mandates, among other bureau initiatives.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 18: (L-R) Suspended FBI special agent Garret O’Boyle, former FBI agent Steve Friend, and suspended FBI agent Marcus Allen testify during a hearing before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government of the House Judiciary Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on May 18, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on “Weaponization of the Federal Government.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Earlier this week, three members of the Suspendables — Steve Friend, Garret O’Boyle, and Zachary Schoffstall — were reinstated by Mr. Patel and given lump-sum payments for damages after the FBI reached agreements with several whistleblowers. Mr. Seraphin, however, was not included.

Recently, Mr. Seraphin has stepped up his criticism of Mr. Patel’s handling of the bureau. He has predicted that the recently-appointed co-deputy director Andrew Bailey will soon replace him as FBI director. Mr. Seraphin also gave voice to unsubstantiated rumors about Mr. Patel’s love life.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on whether or not the FBI will consider Mr. Seraphin for reinstatement.

Conservative commentator John Nantz, who supervised Mr. Seraphin in the FBI’s Special Operations Group, tells the Sun that Mr. Seraphin “no way typifies the FBI to which I dedicated twenty years of my life.”

“I find it incredibly poetic that an independent, self-possessed, strong, and very talented woman has taken a stand against the kind of grotesque misogyny most of us thought had died with women’s suffrage,” Mr. Nantz tells the Sun of Ms. Wilkins.

In suing Mr. Seraphin for defamation, Ms. Wilkins appears to be borrowing from Mr. Patel’s “lawfare” playbook when dealing with unfavorable and accusatory media coverage. Since 2019, Mr. Patel sued Politico, CNN, and New York Times — cases he either withdrew or were dismissed.

Most recently, Mr. Patel sued former FBI official and MSNBC national security analyst Frank Figiluzzi for claiming on “Morning Joe” that the FBI director has been “visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building.” That lawsuit is pending.

Earlier in August, Mr. Patel and his eponymous foundation, The Kash Foundation, were awarded $250,000 in compensatory and punitive damages related to their defamation suit against blogger Jim Stewartson, who claimed Mr. Patel was a “Kremlin asset” and paid people to “lie to Congress.”