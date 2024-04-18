The New York Sun

Kennedy Family to Endorse Biden at Philadelphia Event

‘President Biden has been a champion for all the rights and freedoms that my father and uncles stood for,’ attorney Kerry Kennedy is expected to say.

AP/Wilfredo Lee, file
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on October 12, 2023, at Miami. AP/Wilfredo Lee, file
SUN STAFF

The Kennedy family is expected to turn out in force to endorse President Biden at a campaign event in Philadelphia on Thursday, a move against attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential bid.

Mr. Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, is expected to lead the charge in endorsing Mr. Biden, and at least a dozen other Kennedys are expected to follow suit.

“I can only imagine how Donald Trump’s outrageous lies and behavior would have horrified my father,” Ms. Kennedy is expected to say according to Axios. “President Biden has been a champion for all the rights and freedoms that my father and uncles stood for.”

The event comes amid a nationwide push for ballot access from the Kennedy campaign. While some have speculated that Mr. Kennedy’s policies may appeal more to supporters of President Trump, polls consistently show Mr. Kennedy pulling more votes from Mr. Biden.

It’s in states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, or Georgia where Democrats are most concerned about Mr. Kennedy’s candidacy. Even a sliver of a percentage vote in those states could alter the election’s outcome.

The event Thursday will not be the first time the Kennedy family has shown support for Mr. Biden. Many members of the family appeared at the White House for a St. Patrick’s Day event earlier this year.

SUN STAFF

