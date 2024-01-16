Kennedy Supporters Form Parties in Six States in Push for Access to Presidential Ballots

‘Democracy is a lot more than voting,’ Kennedy says. ‘I’m inspired by how enthusiastic people are to collect signatures, cast ballots, create new political parties, and attend rallies.’

Supporters of attorney Robert Kennedy Jr. are moving to file paperwork to create new political parties in six states as part of the campaign’s drive to gain ballot access across the country.

In five states — California, Delaware, Hawaii, Mississippi, and North Carolina — Mr. Kennedy’s supporters have filed to create the “We the People” party. In Texas, supporters have filed to create the “Texas Independent Party.”

The parties are aimed at assisting the campaign in acquiring ballot access in those states; lack of such access is one of the main barriers to independent campaigns for president.

“Democracy is a lot more than voting,” Mr. Kennedy said in a statement. “I’m inspired by how enthusiastic people are to collect signatures, cast ballots, create new political parties, and attend rallies.”

Mr. Kennedy has been successful in gaining ballot access only in Utah, though his campaign is in the process of petitioning for ballot access in 15 other states.

“That kind of energy is what will get us onto the ballot in every state and fuel our voter registration and GOTV operation as we head toward election day,” Mr. Kennedy said.

In some states, candidates running on a political party’s ticket require fewer signatures to appear on the ballot. Mr. Kennedy’s campaign said that the formation of these parties would reduce the number of signatures his campaign needs to collect by about 330,000, roughly a third of the number of signatures it says it needs to collect nationwide.

A political action committee supporting Mr. Kennedy, American Values 2024, recently redoubled its efforts to get Mr. Kennedy on the ballot, contracting firms in Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan to help collect signatures.

While Mr. Kennedy has only gained ballot access in Utah, another third-party group, No Labels, has so far gained ballot access in 13 states and is currently gathering signatures in 14 more.

No Labels has not yet named a candidate who would run on its ticket. It has promised to put up a nominee if 2024 becomes a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

If Mr. Kennedy does gain ballot access in all 50 states, he is relatively unlikely to win any of them. However, both Republicans and Democrats have expressed concern that he could chip away at support for both Presidents Trump and Biden.

A Reuters and Ipsos poll from January found that with Mr. Kennedy in the race, Mr. Biden enjoys 29 percent support, Mr. Trump is 30 percent, and Mr. Kennedy is at 18 percent.