Kermit the Frog Tells Graduates To ‘Leap Together’ at University of Maryland Commencement Address

He offers advice to anyone ‘willing to listen to a frog.’

Wearing a tiny cap and gown, Kermit the Frog gave a comedic commencement speech Thursday at the University of Maryland, where the late Muppets creator, Jim Henson, is an alumnus.

His address centered on three things he said were close to his heart: “finding your people, taking the leap, and making connections.”

The stage had to be altered to accommodate the 13-inch-tall character. Voiced by Matt Vogel, Kermit gave lines like, “I can tell that you have all worked your tails off. And, as a former tadpole, believe me, losing your tail is a pretty big deal.”

The speech drew smiles, laughs, and applause from the audience. Saying he knows a little bit about taking a leap, he said, “If you’re willing to listen to a frog rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side. Because, life is better when we leap together.”

At one point he joked that he is “distant cousins” with the University of Maryland mascot, Testudo the turtle.

Toward the end of his address he became a little more serious, reminding graduates to keep strong bonds: “It’s important to stay connected to your loved ones, stay connected to your friends, and most of all stay connected to your dreams.”

He ended his 15-minute appearance by saying, “Because, life’s like a movie. Write your own ending,” before singing his hit song “Rainbow Connection.”

This is the second-ever commencement address for Kermit. He addressed Southampton College graduates in 1996. He was awarded an honorary doctorate of amphibious letters at that event.