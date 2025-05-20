The New York Sun

Kid Rock Doubles Down on Immigration Stance After His Nashville Bar Was Targeted by ICE

‘I 100 percent support getting illegal criminals out of our country no matter where they are,’ the musician said on X.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
President Trump, the UFC president, Dana White, and Kid Rock pose for a photo during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden, November 11, 2023, at New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

MAGA-loving musician Kid Rock responded to reports that his Nashville Bar was the target of a series of ICE raids, saying he supports deportations, “No matter where they are.”

The rockstar went after the Daily Mail’s response to a post on X that his bar, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse was the “next target for Trump’s sweeping ICE raids,” alleging that the news outlet was using his name for “click bait.”

“Clearly I do not have anything to do with day to day operations at my Honky Tonk but it’s good click bait, I get it,”Rock said in a post on X. “That being said I 100% support getting illegal criminals out of our country no matter where they are. I also like President Trump want to speed up the process of getting GREAT immigrants into our country — LEGALLY!”

“It’s that simple folks. But the below is not a juicy enough headline to get clicks and views … in this day and age the truth often is not,” he added along with posting a link to the Daily Mail’s article.

The New Orleans field office for ICE recently conducted a weeklong operation that led to 197 illegal immigrants arrested in Nashville. A report from The Nashville Scene published in the wake of the raids claims that the kitchen at Rock’s restaurant and several other bars owned by his business partner, Steve Smith, had closed early during a Saturday night rush to avoid the raids throughout the city. 

Many restaurant workers across the town had already been calling out of work as news of the raids had spread.

“We were already understaffed because of the ICE raids throughout the weekend,” an anonymous employee with Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, told the Scene. “Then, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, our manager came back and told anyone without legal status to go home … it was crazy busy. But there was no one in the kitchen to cook the food.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

