Kimberly Guilfoyle Praises Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom, Snubs Former Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. in Greek TV Interview

The new U.S. Ambassador to Greece says she and the California governor have ‘a very good relationship.’

President Trump's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, listens during a nominations hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill on July 9, 2025.
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

In a recent interview, newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is heaping praise on the former men in her life, except for ex-fiancé Donald Trump, Jr. who was not mentioned once by the politico.

During her first interview on Greek Television since taking on her diplomatic role with the Trump Administration, she praised her ex-husband, California governor Gavin Newsom saying they had, “a very good relationship.” 

Her comments on Mr. Newsom come days after a meeting with Greek president, Konstantinos Tasoula, in which she quipped that she had a “fabulous honeymoon” in the European country with the Governor.

“Honeymoon was fabulous, but the marriage?” Mr. Tasoulas asked Ms. Guilfoyle.

“We’ll work on getting a new husband,” she replied.

She also called her relationship with Eric Villency, her second husband and father of her son Ronan, “wonderful,” during the sit down with Greece’s Antenna News.

‘It’s a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship,’ she said of Mr. Villency. “What people need to understand about me is that I don’t give up. I will stay with you, I will be loyal. I will always be here — you can count on me. And I am proud of that.”

It appears that she is not as loyal to the younger Mr. Trump, whom she dated for six years, avoiding any mention of him as she gushed about her past relationships.

Her recent comments come less than a year since she broke up with the president’s son and their engagement was called off. After divorcing Mr. Newsom in 2006, Ms. Guilfoyle had begun to align herself with more conservative values and became a political pundit with a stint as a host on Fox News until 2018. It was during that time that she built a strong connection with the Trump family and Don Jr. in particular.

The couple made multiple political appearance, including at the 2020 and 2024 Republican National Conventions. He proposed to Ms. Guilfoyle in 2020 on New Year’s Eve.

During Mr. Trump’s election victory in 2024, the engagement was suddenly called off.

He was then seen one month later holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. The next day Ms. Guilfoyle was nominated as Ambassador. She had not started her new role until her November 4 meeting with Mr. Tasoulas.

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

