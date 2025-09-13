The New York Sun

Kirk’s Widow Vows To Carry On Husband’s Movement After the Assassination

‘If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea,’ Erika Kirk says.

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Vice President Vance and second lady Usha Vance accompany Erika Kirk while escorting the body of Charlie Kirk at Phoenix on September 11, 2025. Ross D. Franklin/AP
In her first appearance since the murder of her husband, Erika Kirk declared that the assassination of Charlie Kirk has “unleashed” a powerful force across the country.

Speaking Friday from her husband’s studio in a livestream on Turning Point USA’s YouTube page, Ms. Kirk delivered an emotional address, promising to carry forward the conservative movement her husband founded.

“The evil-doers for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done,” Kirk said during the broadcast. “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have unleashed across this country and this world.”

The mother of two spoke from behind the same desk where her husband delivered The Charlie Kirk Show. The desk was decorated with white hats bearing the gold number “47” in reference to President Trump, whom the talk show host strongly supported.

Ms. Kirk’s emotional plea came after authorities announced they had captured the suspected shooter. Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody following a tip from family members. 

The widow emphasized that her husband’s death would not be in vain, vowing that his conservative message would only grow stronger. “They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s love,” she said. “They should all know this.”

Ms. Kirk concluded her address with a warning to those responsible for her husband’s death: “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife.”

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

