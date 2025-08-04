Kremlin Downplays Trump Moving Nuclear Submarines but Warns Over ‘Nuclear Rhetoric’

A Kremlin spokesman is downplaying President Trump’s announcement that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to move to “appropriate regions” near Russia, but cautioned the president against using “nuclear rhetoric.”

The reaction by Dmitry Peskov comes ahead of an expected visit by America’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump said on Friday he was repositioning the submarines because of “highly provocative” statements by the deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, Dmitry Medvedev.

Last week, Mr. Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008-2012, posted on X: “Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10. … He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

Mr. Medvedev was referring to Mr. Trump shortening the deadline to Friday for Russia to reach a deal with Ukraine or face additional sanctions.

On Monday, Mr. Peskov gave the Kremlin’s first official reaction to Mr. Trump. Mr. Peskov says the American submarines were already deployed so their movement really doesn’t matter.

“In this case, it is obvious that American submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process, that’s the first thing,” Mr. Peskov told reporters, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. “But in general, of course, we would not want to get involved in such a controversy and would not want to comment on it in any way,” he added.

“Of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric,” he said.

Mr. Peskov did not address Mr. Medvedev’s comments, but added that while “in every country members of the leadership … have different points of view,” President Putin solely controls Russian foreign policy.

“Very complex, very sensitive issues are being discussed, which, of course, many perceive very emotionally,” Mr. Peskov said.

Mr. Putin is believed to have moved at least four Tu-95MS bombers closer to Europe, reports Insider UA, which follows the Ukraine war. The jets had been moved well east of Moscow to avoid attacks by Ukrainian drones but some were believed to be moved back closer to the front. Moscow has not confirmed that information.

Mr. Trump has become increasingly frustrated with Mr. Putin over the war with Ukraine. The two have had multiple calls about the situation but there has been no movement toward a pause in the violence. Mr. Trump says he is “very disappointed in Putin.” He warned Moscow that it will face new 100 percent secondary sanctions against any country that continues to trade with Russia if there is no ceasefire by Friday.

Mr. Trump, who campaigned on a promise to end the war within a matter of days of taking office, says Mr. Witkoff will travel to Moscow in a last ditch effort to seek progress in ending the war in Ukraine.