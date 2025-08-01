Trump Orders Two U.S. Nuclear Subs to ‘Appropriate Regions’ After Threatening Comments by High-Ranking Russian Official

President Trump says he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in “appropriate regions” due to what he is calling “highly provocative statements” by the deputy chairman of Russia’s security council.

The action is “just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Mr. Trump didn’t specify the statements he was referring to, but late last month a former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, posted on X: “Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10. … He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

Mr. Medvedev was referring to Mr. Trump shortening a deadline for Russia to reach a cease-fire with Ukraine.

Mr. Trump has become increasingly frustrated with President Putin over the war with Ukraine. The two have had multiple calls about the situation but there has been no movement toward a pause in the violence. Mr. Trump says he is “very disappointed in Putin.” He warned Moscow last weekend that it will face new 100 percent secondary sanctions against any country that continues to trade with Russia if there is no cease-fire within 10-12 days.

Mr. Trump campaigned on a promise to end the war within a matter of days of taking office. Living up to that promise has proved to be much harder than he envisioned.

Mr. Trump also has softened his position on sending more arms to Ukraine in recent weeks. He reached an agreement earlier this month to sell weapons to NATO countries to supply Ukraine.

Now Mr. Trump is flexing his military muscle.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” Mr. Trump added in his post.

Secretary Hegseth reposted Trump’s statement on X but didn’t add any details.