LA Wildfire Survivors Erupt Over Proposed CBS Sitcom Set Amid Eaton Fire Aftermath

‘There’s not anything funny happening’ in the ruined Altadena neighborhood, one talk show host says.

A new sitcom in development at CBS is causing public outrage for its backdrop of Altadena, the Southern California region that was devastated by January’s L.A. wildfires.

The new project from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris stars comedian Mike Epps and is set amid the ruins of the Eaton Fire, which killed at least 19 people and destroyed 9,000 structures.

The story follows two estranged brothers who both end up living with their late grandmother’s caretaker after their plans to sell her Altadena property fall through.

Plans for the sitcom, which were first reported by Deadline, have sparked reactions ranging from disgust to cautious optimism. Critics flooded social media comment sections, condemning the idea of turning a deadly fire and its aftermath into sitcom material.

“The fire took everything. My mother and grandmother’s home, our memories, our safety,” a California-based entrepreneur, Anjelika Perry, posted on Instagram. “And we’ve barely caught our breath. Some of us are still displaced. Still fighting insurance. Still grieving what never made it out.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” Ms. Perry said in reference to the new show. “A sitcom. And the most painful part? It’s being led by creatives who should know better.”

KBLA talk radio host and journalist James Farr voiced his concerns recently while discussing the show with his co-host Jill Monroe.

“Love them both but there’s not anything funny happening. I’m sure they’ll deliver intellectual humor with plenty of ‘message’ as a through line. However, I don’t know how I feel about it,” Mr. Farr said. “Great for keeping Altadena in the national conversation though.”Mr. Barris defended the project in response to one Instagram user’s harsh criticism, posting that he is supporting the Eaton Fire victims and looking to bring “light to a place that many have already forgotten.”

“I understand your fear,” he continued, “but know that I only plan to do the best I can to make sure the world sees you.”