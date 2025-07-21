Lara Trump Goes from Politics to Pop with Release of New Single

‘Eyes of God’ to be released to the public on Friday as President Trump’s daughter-in-law mulls North Carolina Senate bid.

Ahead of a decision on a Senate run for the North Carolina open seat next year, President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has detoured to her love of music with the release of a new single entitled “Eyes of God.”

The Fox News host and advisor to President Trump shared her new song in an exclusive release Monday to Britain’s The Telegraph newspaper.

“This song is a reminder that we are all more alike than we are different — everyone is dealing with different highs and lows and, in the era of hiding behind a screen, we should all take a moment to give one another a little grace,” Mrs. Trump said to the Telegraph. “Instead of turning to a negative comment, maybe it’s time we all turn to God.”

The song will be released to the public on Friday. Her full album was scheduled to be released the same day but will now be postponed to a later date.

“We’ve made the decision to delay the release of Lara Trump’s EP, ‘Just Lara,’ in order to put our final touches on the project and allow our incredible collaborators the time they need to deliver their very best work,” Mrs. Trump’s producer, LJ Fino, told the Telegraph. “The new release date will be announced shortly.”

Mrs. Trump, who started her media career in 2012 as a story coordinator and producer for Inside Edition, launched her first venture into music a couple years ago with a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” She followed that in 2024 while serving as co-chair of the Republican National Committee with a single celebrating first responders. In February, she released another single, “No Days Off” with musician French Montana.

Mrs. Trump has kept busy since her musical debut, serving as a campaign advisor and then hosting a program on Fox News in which she recently interviewed her father-in-law to mark the first anniversary of the Butler, Pa., assignation attempt. She has also launched a line of MAGA-themed activewear.

When Senator Tillis announced his retirement from office last month following clashes with Mr. Trump, he left North Carolina’s seat open. Mrs. Trump, a native of the state, quickly emerged as the heavy favorite to claim her party’s nomination — led by a glowing stamp of approval from her father-in-law.

“She’s a great person, Lara Trump. I mean, that would always be my first choice, but she doesn’t live there now,” Mr. Trump said. “But she’s there all the time, her parents are there. You know, she really knows North Carolina well.”