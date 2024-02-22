The New York Sun

Lara Trump Says GOP Voters Would ‘Absolutely’ Pay Her Father-in-Law’s Legal Bills

‘They feel like it’s an attack, not just on Donald Trump, but on this country,’ the former president’s daughter-in-law tells NBC.

Lara Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, March 3, 2023, at at Oxon Hill, Maryland. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file
President Trump’s daughter-in-law and his choice to be co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Lara Trump, says she believes Republican voters want the RNC to pick up Mr. Trump’s legal expenses.

In a conversation with NBC News, Ms. Trump said it would be in the interest of GOP voters for the RNC to pay the former president’s legal bills. Mr. Trump’s own political organization paid nearly $50 million in legal fees just last year.

When asked by NBC whether she would support the RNC footing the bill, she said, “Absolutely. That’s why you’ve seen a GoFundMe get started.”

“That’s why people are furious right now and they see the attacks against him. They feel like it’s an attack, not just on Donald Trump, but on this country,” Ms. Trump said. “So I think that is a big interest to people. Absolutely.”

Ms. Trump’s comments come as her father-in-law is pushing for a change in leadership at the RNC, endorsing the South Carolina GOP chairman, Michael Whatley, to take over the chairmanship and endorsing his daughter-in-law for co-chairwoman. The RNC has been behind its Democratic counterpart in fundraising this year.

Ms. Trump had previously said that she would dedicate “every single penny” of the RNC’s coffers to be put toward electing Mr. Trump, if installed as party co-chairwoman.

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

