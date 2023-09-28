Las Vegas Culinary Union Approves Strike That Could Shut Down the Strip, No Deadline Set for Negotiations Yet

The last time the union walked out, it maintained a picket line for more than six years.

In a move that could shut down the casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, members of the Culinary and Bartenders Union at the gambling mecca voted to strike this week, indicating that union members are willing to picket across swaths of the Strip if talks with employers fall through.

Tuesday night, union members voted 95 percent to 5 percent to authorize a citywide strike at Las Vegas, signaling to employers that the 53,000 Las Vegas union members are ready to walk out.

“If these gaming companies don’t come to an agreement, the workers have spoken and we will be ready to do whatever it takes — up to and including a strike,” union secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a statement. “Companies are doing extremely well, and we are demanding that workers aren’t left behind.”

Advertisement

The union members are currently working under an expired contract at eight of the MGM Resorts, the Caesars Entertainment properties, and the Wynn/Encore Resorts. In total, 22 casino and resort properties employing 40,000 union members are operating under expired contracts.

An additional 25 casinos at the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas, including the Trump Hotel Las Vegas, are also operating under a contract extension and could be subject to a strike when that contract expires.

Mr. Pappageorge said that the union is hoping to strike a deal on a “fair contract as soon as possible.” The marquee demand for the union is “the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the history of the Culinary Union,” though they haven’t made public a specific percentage increase.

Advertisement

Other demands include protections for union members when new technology is introduced that could impact jobs, new on-the-job safety protections, and the tracking of sexual harassment and criminal behavior by customers.

The union is also demanding the right to privacy from technology used by employers to track employees’ data, monitor communications between employees, and the right to bargain over such surveillance technologies.

So far, the biggest employers, MGM Resorts and Wynn, have struck an amiable tone concerning union negotiations, with MGM telling KTNV Las Vegas, “We continue to have productive meetings with the union and believe both parties are committed to negotiating a contract that is good for everyone.”

Advertisement

“Wynn Las Vegas has historically had a positive and cordial working relationship with labor unions and has always reached satisfactory agreements with each,” Wynn said in a statement to KTNV. “Our employees are the heart and soul of Wynn, and we will continue to work with Local 226 and Local 165 to reach an agreement.”

A timeline for a potential strike is still up in the air. The union has not yet set a deadline for negotiations, having only approved a strike earlier this week.

Though the Culinary Union has not been on strike for more than 30 years, the union has been persistent in the past. In 1991, the last time the union went on strike, members walked out for nearly six-and-a-half years, maintaining a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week picket line outside Frontier.

Neither Caesars nor the Culinary and Bartenders Union immediately replied to a request for comment.