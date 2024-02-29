Latest Poll Has Biden Trailing Trump in Seven Key Swing States for the First Time This Cycle

The plurality of respondents see President Biden as ‘too old’ and President Trump as ‘dangerous.’

A new survey of voters in key swing states suggests that a plurality of voters think that President Biden is too old and that President Trump is “dangerous.” At the same time, the poll found that Mr. Trump now leads Mr. Biden in all of the major swing states for the first time in this election cycle.

The Bloomberg and Morning Consult survey of nearly 5,000 voters across seven swing states found that Mr. Trump leads in each one in a matchup between Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden, attorney Robert Kennedy Jr., professor Cornel West, and the likely Green Party nominee, Jill Stein.

Mr. Trump enjoyed his biggest lead, 10 points, in North Carolina, followed by Pennsylvania at 9 points, Arizona at 9 points, Nevada at 7 points, Georgia at 7 points, Wisconsin at 6 points, and Michigan at 1 point.

A Republican operative and pollster, Frank Luntz, was quick to point out that “Biden won six of these seven swing states in 2020” but that “He is currently losing in all seven of them” in a tweet.

As respondents in these states express a preference for Mr. Trump, they also express concern over Mr. Biden’s age, with Bloomberg noting that over 1,000 respondents brought up Mr. Biden’s age before they were even asked about it.

Of those polled, 44 percent said Mr. Biden, 81, is “too old,” 8 percent said Mr. Trump, 77, is “too old,” and 39 percent said that both men are too old. Only 9 percent said neither is “too old’ for the job.

Although Mr. Biden is consistently viewed as too aged for the job, the survey was conducted between February 12 and 20, shortly after special counsel Robert Hur, a Republican, released a report calling Mr. Biden an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

At the same time, the plurality of respondents, or 45 percent, said that Mr. Trump is “dangerous,” while 34 percent said that Mr. Biden is “dangerous,” and 14 percent said that both are “dangerous.” Just 7 percent said that neither man is “dangerous.”

Potentially tied to the view of Mr. Trump as dangerous, nearly half of swing state voters said that they would not vote for Mr. Trump if he is convicted of a crime, though it’s not clear if any of the trials will be resolved by the time of the election.

The survey of 4,855 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 point for the entire sample.