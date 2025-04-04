Laura Loomer Gloats on Social Media Over Firing of NSA Director and Other Officials After She Accused Them of Being Disloyal to Trump

The president called the activist, who met with him on Thursday, a ‘great patriot’ but denied she had any role in General Timothy Haugh’s ouster at the National Security Agency.

Multiple officials at the National Security Agency, including its director, General Timothy Haugh, were fired by the White House a day after Laura Loomer told President Trump during a meeting that they were disloyal. The firebrand took a victory lap on social media early Friday morning, gloating over the dismissals.

“NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired,” Ms. Loomer said in a post on X. “As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump.”

“Why would we want an NSA Director who was referred to Biden after being hand selected by Milley, who told China he would side with them over Trump!?!?”

Also let go from the cyber-espionage service were three other unnamed officials as well as Gen. Haugh’s civilian deputy Wendy Noble, who has been transferred to a role with the Pentagon’s office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. Both were among a list of 10 individuals that Ms. Loomer cited during Wednesday’s meeting with Mr. Trump as not supporting the president.

She alleged that Ms. Noble is a protégé of “Trump hater James Clapper” and that she spent her time with the NSA promoting DEI initiatives.

“Why would we want Clapper’s protege at the NSA,” she said. “Of course Wendy Nobel was referred for firing. She is a Trump hater who was nominated by JOE BIDEN.”

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz was also in attendance at the meeting with Ms. Loomer and Mr. Trump and he attempted to defend his staff as she went over her material with the president, according to a report from The Washington Post. She has waged a campaign in public and behind the scenes against several aides hired by Mr. Waltz, calling their hiring process a “vetting failure.”

“Hopefully this will inspire Michael Waltz to do better,” she recently said to the newspaper. When asked if she felt Mr. Waltz should be fired, she responded by saying, “That’s President Trump’s decision. But if he is going to be getting another chance, and if President Trump still has faith in him, hopefully he will start to take [staff] vetting more seriously.”

Mr. Trump had acknowledged the firings, telling reporter aboard Air Force One, “We’re always going to let go of people — people we don’t like, or people that take advantage of, or people that may have loyalties to someone else.”

He called Ms. Loomer “a great patriot” and said that she often makes recommendations on people.

“Sometimes I listen to those recommendations,” he said, but denied that she was involved in the most recent spate of firings.