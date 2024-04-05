Lauren Boebert Has Emergency Surgery for ‘Economy Class Syndrome’

‘I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado,’ Boebert says.

Representative Lauren Boebert’s campaign announced this week that the congresswoman is recovering from surgery for May-Thurner Syndrome, a blood clotting condition, though it appears unlikely to affect her political campaign.

May-Thurner Syndrome, scientifically known as deep vein thrombosis and colloquially called “economy class syndrome,” is a blood-clotting condition caused by a right iliac artery compressing a left iliac artery, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Although May-Thurner Syndrome diagnoses are relatively rare, the arterial compression that causes the clotting is present in one out of five adults. It is slightly more likely to occur in women and adults between the ages of 20 and 50, according to Cleveland Clinic. Ms. Boebert is 37.

In its announcement, Ms. Boebert’s campaign said that doctors had already removed the clot and inserted a stent into the artery as treatment, and that she is expected to make a full recovery, which typically happens in a matter of days or weeks.

“I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” Ms. Boebert said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.”

A hospitalist at the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, Rebecca Bade, said she expects her “to make a full recovery.”

“Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery,” Dr. Bade said.

Beyond a stent, those treated for the syndrome often need to take blood-thinning or anti-clotting medication. Some patients are also treated with a Vena Cava filter, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which traps blood clots to prevent them from moving to a patient’s lungs.

The clinic also recommends exercise, hydration, avoiding prolonged periods of sitting, and cessation of smoking to help prevent the condition.

Given the short recovery timeline, the condition appears unlikely to affect Ms. Boebert’s congressional campaign. She is running in a Republican primary in Colorado’s Fourth District, after switching from the Third to avoid another bruising general election campaign against the once, and likely future, Democratic nominee there, Adam Frisch.

Most recently, local Republicans in the Fourth District chose their nominee for the district’s upcoming special election to replace Congressman Ken Buck, who resigned from Congress earlier this year. Ms. Boebert, who as the current representative in the Third was ineligible to be chosen, could not be nominated in the Fourth.

Ms. Boebert, though, caught a lucky break when Republicans in the district chose to nominate the former mayor of Parker, Greg Lopez, who is not running in the GOP primary in the district.

“I am not looking to run for office and I am looking to only fulfill the last six months of this term,” Mr. Lopez said in his nominating speech. “Tonight, it’s not about giving an individual advantage over their competition.”