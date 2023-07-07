Lauren Boebert’s 2024 Opponent Breaks a Fundraising Record, Foreshadowing Tough Re-Election Fight for Colorado Firebrand

A Republican Colorado congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, appears to be heading toward a tough re-election campaign in 2024 as her once and future opponent, Adam Frisch, breaks a fundraising record in his second bid to unseat her.

Ms. Boebert won re-election to a second term in 2022 by a tiny margin – beating Democrat Mr. Frisch by 546 votes, or 0.16 percent of the vote — at the deeply conservative Third District of Colorado.

When he conceded the race in mid-November, Mr. Frisch said that “America is tired of the circus, tired of the lack of respect for our institutions and democracy, and tired of the lack of civility in our discourse,” though a recount stretched into December.

Now, Mr. Frisch is gearing up for another run against Ms. Boebert, and it’s become evident that his 2024 campaign will be historically well funded. He announced that his campaign has raised $2.6 million in the second quarter.

This not only breaks a record for the second quarter of a non-election year, but it comes after a huge first quarter for Mr. Frisch’s fundraising campaign, when he raked in $1.7 million.

“Boebert continues to vote against the interests of her constituents while devoting her time to ‘angertainment’ antics that do nothing to help CO-3,” Mr. Frisch said in a statement.

Ms. Boebert’s campaign has not yet announced its fundraising totals for the second quarter, which will become public on July 15. A spokesman for Ms. Boebert’s campaign told the Sun that she is unphased.

“Aspen Adam will learn he and his out-of-state Democrat cronies can’t buy this seat, no matter how hard they try,” a spokesman for Ms. Boebert told the Sun. “Rural Colorado knows his liberal politics are bad for us and bad for the country.”

A former member of the city council in the ski town of Aspen, Mr. Frisch has criticized Ms. Boebert for what he calls her circus-like antics as one of the House’s most outspoken hard-right conservatives.

Ms. Boebert has recently been in the news for proposing articles of impeachment against President Biden, which have made many of her more moderate caucus colleagues uncomfortable.

She’s also been locked in a long-running feud with a fellow hardline conservative representative, Marjorie Taylor–Greene, who recently called her “a nasty little b—-.” Ms. Taylor-Greene was recently removed from the House Freedom Caucus, in part due to her name-calling spat with Ms. Boebert.

Ms. Boebert also recently announced she is divorcing her husband of 16 years, Jayson Boebert, with whom she has four children. She cited “irreconcilable differences.”

In the first quarter, Ms. Boebert’s campaign trailed Mr. Frisch’s campaign in terms of fundraising by about $1 million, bringing in $763,000.

Mr. Frisch’s fundraising success is an ominous sign for Ms. Boebert after she barely held on to her seat in 2022 in a district that favors Republicans by seven points, according to the Cook Political Report.

When Ms. Boebert was first elected in 2020, she defeated the Democratic candidate, Dian Mitsch Bush, by 51.4 percent to 45.2 percent.

Mr. Frisch will also be facing a Democratic primary in the district against at least one other opponent, veterinarian Debby Burnett, who ran in the primary in 2022 as well. She raised $1,200 in the first quarter.