Lauren Boebert’s Ex-Husband Facing Court Date After Police Drop Domestic Violence Probe of Lawmaker and She Ramps Up Her Re-Election Bid in New District

At the end of January, the congresswoman’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, will be formally notified of what charges he’s facing.

The soap opera surrounding Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, will turn a new page later this month, when the judge overseeing Mr. Boebert’s domestic abuse case will officially notify him of the charges he is facing.

Ms. Boebert’s personal life, which has repeatedly made news since her election to Congress in 2020, spilled into the public eye again earlier this month after her husband was arrested January 9 on six criminal charges following an incident at a restaurant on the preceding Saturday.

That day, police at Silt, Colorado, responded to a call made by Mr. Boebert as well as a second call made by Ms. Boebert. Mr. Boebert initially reported that there had been “domestic violence abuse.” Later, during Ms. Boebert’s call, dispatchers heard a male voice say, “She punched me in the face.”

When police arrived, they spoke with Mr. Boebert, who they found to be “highly intoxicated” and “uncooperative.” Police found no evidence that Ms. Boebert had punched Mr. Boebert and eventually had to physically remove him from the restaurant after he repeatedly refused police requests to leave.

There was no video of the incident, and police dropped the investigation into Ms. Boebert due to “lack of evidence.” Police did issue a warrant for Mr. Boebert’s arrest on January 9, for the alleged offenses of obstructing a peace officer, trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Mr. Boebert was taken into custody on January 9, and he was released the same day on $2,500 bond. That arrest was only Mr. Boebert’s latest run-in with law enforcement.

His first arrest was in January 2004, after he allegedly exposed himself at a bowling alley. Although he denied the allegation, claiming it was a misunderstanding, he later pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure and was sentenced to four days in jail as well as two years’ probation.

In February of that year, Mr. Boebert was charged with misdemeanor physical harassment of Ms. Boebert, for which he served a week in county jail and another two years of probation.

That same year, an 18-year-old Ms. Boebert faced charges of her own — third-degree assault, underage drinking, and criminal mischief — after she allegedly scratched Mr. Boebert’s face and chest and vandalized her then-boyfriend’s home. It’s not publicly known what happened with the case against Ms. Boebert.

The Boeberts divorced after a 17-year marriage in October 2023, after they agreed, in the words of Ms. Boebert’s attorney, Annie Le Fleur, that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Before her divorce was finalized, Ms. Boebert was escorted out of a performance of “Beetlejuice” at Denver for allegedly vaping, singing, recording, and “causing a disturbance” with a male companion during the show.

Video evidence released by the theater later showed Ms. Boebert and her date taking photos and engaging in inappropriate behavior during the performance.

Ms. Boebert also had a falling out with her one-time congressional ally, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ms. Greene, who had officially divorced her husband about a year before Ms. Boebert, feuded with Ms. Boebert over articles of impeachment against President Biden and support for Speaker McCarthy.

Since the dispute at the Silt restaurant, though, Mr. Boebert has said that he wished “this all hadn’t happened,” telling Westword: “I should’ve handled it more responsibly.”

“I was telling her I want her back,” Mr. Boebert said, explaining, “She started bringing up some of the things that she didn’t like that I have done in our relationship.”

Ms. Boebert, meanwhile, is gearing up for her re-election bid. She recently announced she will switch to a more Republican-leaning district from her current district, which includes the exclusive ski town of Aspen. She had been facing a rematch in her current district with an opponent she’d beaten only narrowly in 2022.