Law and Order Is Also a Tax Cut — the Economic Element Behind Trump’s Crime-Fighting Push

The contrast between the Democrats and the Trump GOP couldn’t be clearer.

Rising Democrats like Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani at New York and Omar Fateh at Minneapolis call for defunding the police, and substituting social workers for cops.

And other leading Democratic lights like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren have never stopped calling for defunding the police.

And nearly the whole Democratic Party favors no bail, no jail, maintaining their phony sanctuary cities, and fighting the brave efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to capture and deport the worst of the worst illegal immigrants.

Well, here comes President Trump to change the narrative back to law and order.

The contrast between the Democrats and the Trump GOP on law and order — and a hundred other policies — couldn’t be clearer.

That’s in large part behind his presidential memorandum to restore law and order at the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., and to remind voters across the country how important it is to end out-of-control violent crime and why federal intervention is necessary at D.C. Yet it’s also about securing the safety of our whole nation.

It’s a key Trumpian message.

He’s willing to federalize the D.C. police and mobilize the D.C. National Guard.

Violent crime and the murder rate are still way too high. The homeless population at D.C., as in so many other Democratic cities, continues to rise exponentially. Virtually nothing has been done about it.

Even Washington’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, asked for help on the Sunday talk shows, until other bigshot Democratic Party leaders changed her tune.

A great nation, a superpower nation, as Laura Ingraham reminded us, should be an example of public safety, peacefully functioning cities, cleanliness, and beauty.

Washington, D.C., has been flunking these tests.

Back in March, Mr. Trump created a task force to make D.C. safe and beautiful.

Now, he’s been forced to take the next step to restore law and order. And he has a great Washington, D.C., ally in the new United States attorney there, Judge Jeanine Pirro.

And people should recognize that law and order is also an economic issue.

Way back when, New York City’s former mayor, Rudy Giuliani, in his successful 1993 campaign, talked about law and order, and he linked the importance of public safety to business.

Mr. Giuliani sometimes called the law and order issue a tax cut. And he was right.

You can’t keep the small shops and bodegas open without law and order.

You can’t protect employees getting to work without law and order.

You can’t attract large or small businesses to your city without law and order.

That includes raising families, getting kids to school safely in the morning and home at night, stopping the heinous drug trade, dealing with the homeless problem, and just ensuring ordinary everyday life.

None of that is possible without public safety and law and order.

The very fabric of society — including the economy — depends on law and order.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.