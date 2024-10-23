Law Enforcement, Election Officials Beef Up Security at Polls, Vote-Counting Centers Ahead of Election Day

A number of local and state officials tell The New York Sun that they are taking no chances when it comes to the safety of their staff members and voters’ ballots.

Law enforcement agencies and election officials in critical battleground states and counties are taking no chances when it comes to the security of voters’ and voting administrators, according to a number of agencies that have spoken with The New York Sun. Fears of post-election violence — as America saw in the wake of the 2020 contest — are driving the implementation of additional security measures from coast to coast.

Law enforcement agencies from the local to federal level will be involved in security measures, several departments confirmed, which could help guard against both random and coordinated acts of violence. The Department of Homeland Security is aiding security checks at at least one vote-counting center, while other centers will have an unspecified number of additional law enforcement officers helping to secure ballots and employees.

Increased law enforcement presence, additional physical security measures, and road closures will be part of those security plans, according to the agencies that spoke with the Sun.

A spokesman for the Milwaukee County Clerk’s office, which is responsible for the administration of elections in Wisconsin’s most populous county, says there will be more law enforcement stationed at the building where ballots will be counted on election night, and a major roadway near the building will be shut down.

“Enhanced security measures are in place at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, where all unofficial election results will be submitted after the polls close on election night,” a spokesman for the clerk’s office, Eddie Cullen, tells the Sun. “They have allocated additional deputies and are sharing intelligence across law enforcement levels to prevent any potential disruptions. Additionally, 10th Street will be closed to allow municipal election officials to securely drop off results in person.”

Mr. Cullen says that, for the sake of transparency, the cafeteria at the county courthouse will be converted into a public viewing area, where voters are able to see election officials counting ballots on election night.

At Philadelphia, city officials tell the Sun that they have added enhanced security measures since 2020, though they declined to specify what those measures are in order to ensure the safety of poll officials and other employees. “The Board of Elections has implemented a number of additional physical improvements to increase security and protect the safety of the vote counting process,” a spokesman for the Philadelphia City Commission — which oversees the city’s Board of Elections — tells the Sun.

“We respectfully decline to discuss the details of the security plan, which includes the full cooperation of the Philadelphia Police Department, and we are confident that voters and those counting the ballots will be able to do so safely,” the board’s spokesman, Kevin Feeley, says.

In Arizona, officials are taking serious precautions to avoid any disturbances or potential violence. The Tucson Police Department tells the Sun that they will deploy extra officers on election day to patrol the city in case there is sporadic violence.

“The Tucson Police Department’s priority is to ensure that everyone can safely participate in the election and exercise their right to vote. Extra officers will be available on Election Day, patrolling the general area to respond promptly to any disturbances or calls for help,” the department said in an email to the Sun.

In Arizona, the top vote-counter in the state’s most populous county has turned his office into a fortress, The New York Sun reported earlier this month. The Maricopa County recorder, Stephen Richer, has spent the last four years defending his office’s integrity and the integrity of the 2020 vote in his county, and shared details of his new security measures via a spokesman.

Those security enhancements include rooftop SWAT teams, armed guards at every entrance and exit, officers mounted on horses to conduct patrols, and security checks by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Mr. Richer’s office did not provide extensive details about CISA’s involvement in the office’s security protocols, and a spokesman for CISA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment for this story.

Mr. Richer has added a number of physical security measures as well, including new camera systems to surveil both the interior and exterior of the vote-counting center, cages for ballots to ensure the safety of the votes, and portable camera systems for the county’s vote drop boxes.