Law Enforcement Identifies Deceased California Fertility Clinic Bomber as ‘Pro-Mortalist’

Federal law enforcement says they have identified the alleged perpetrator of a bombing outside of a California fertility clinic. The explosion, which took place in Palm Springs, left only the alleged attacker dead, and four others injured.

On Saturday morning, a vehicle exploded outside of a fertility clinic, American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, which law enforcement now says is now being investigated as a possible act of domestic terrorism. Photos of the building after the attack show significant damage to the structure which caused the roof to collapse.

A manifesto from the alleged attacker cited by Los Angeles Times declares “war” on “pro-lifers.” Federal prosecutors say that the manifesto contained “anti pro-life” beliefs.

“Basically, I’m a pro-mortalist,” the alleged attacker reportedly wrote before committing the attack. “Pro-mortalism” refers to the fringe idea that all of humanity should be killed in order to prevent human suffering.

“We can now confirm the identity of the suspect is Guy Edward Bartkus,” the U.S. attorney for central California, Bill Essayli, said in a post on X. Bartkus, a 25-year-old, was from the city of Twentynine Palms, about 50 miles northeast of Palm Springs.

“Bartkus is believed to be the individual who is deceased at the scene. Investigators are working to positively identify the remains,” Mr. Essayli writes.

“We are happy to report that no embryos at the IVF center were damaged by the explosion,” the U.S. attorney says. “This case is being treated as an intentional act of domestic terrorism. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.

The attack on Saturday drew condemnations from political leaders across the country. Governor Newsom said at the time that he was being briefed on the situation, and that he and his wife were thinking of all those affected by the attack. Attorney General Bondi said that the Trump administration “understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable.”