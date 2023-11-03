Law Enforcement Tightens Net Around Mayor Adams’s Fundraising Operation, Opening Up Potential Vulnerabilities in 2025

‘Mayor Adams and his inner circle have a well-known history of questionable behavior and rule breaking that is inseparable from their politics,’ one analyst tells the Sun.

A tightening net around Mayor Adams’s political operation is putting the New York City politician in the hot seat, as 2025 opponents take notes on his sudden U-turn from Washington, D.C., on Thursday after he received news that the FBI had raided the home of a top fundraiser.

Yesterday, Mr. Adams, after arriving at Washington for a long-awaited White House meeting about the migrant crisis, abruptly canceled and hurried back to New York. The news had just broken that the FBI raided the home of a top fundraiser who is deeply embedded in the mayor’s policy efforts, Brianna Suggs.

The federal investigation is believed to concern Mr. Adams’s 2021 mayoral campaign and, according to a New York Times report, focuses on whether the campaign was involved in a scheme to funnel donations to Mr. Adams’s campaign from Turkey through a Brooklyn construction company.

At an event Thursday night, Mr. Adams responded to the search and his swift return to New York City, saying, “You probably heard the reports involving one of my campaign staffers, and listen, everyone knows me. I comply with the rules.”

“We’re going to comply with any inquiry, and we will all do that. That is what we do,” Mr. Adams said. “I have not been contacted by anyone involving this, and I’m just going to continue running this city, the greatest city on the globe.”

Mr. Adams went on to say that he has not been contacted by investigators and was surprised to learn of the details of the investigation, telling a CBS News reporter that “we’re going to see and allow the inquiry to take its course.”

While it’s unclear what interest the Turkish government may or may not have had in influencing Mr. Adams and his administration, his relationship with the country is well documented.

“I’m probably the only mayor in the history of this city that has not only visited Turkey once, but I think I’m on my sixth or seventh visit to Turkey,” Mr. Adams said at an event in October.

While the raid on a top official for Mr. Adams’s campaign caught attention Thursday, it was not the first time law enforcement had taken action against members of the mayor’s campaign team for fundraising tactics that may skate on the edge of the law.

A political scientist at John Jay College, Susan Kang, tells the Sun: “Mayor Adams and his inner circle have a well-known history of questionable behavior and rule breaking that is inseparable from their politics.”

In July, six people from Mr. Adams’s campaign were indicted for a similar straw donor conspiracy in which the defendants allegedly funneled public money to Mr. Adams’s campaign coffers.

“We allege a deliberate scheme to game the system in a blatant attempt to gain power,” Manhattan’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, said in a statement. “The New York City Campaign Finance Board program is meant to support our democracy and amplify the voices of New York City voters. When the integrity of that program is corrupted, all New Yorkers suffer.”

The July indictments also focused on a construction company and the two brothers who ran it, Shahid and Yahya Mushtaq, both of whom pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy in October.

In the case of the Mushtaqs, they were accused of specifically carrying out a scheme to illegally generate public matching funds for Mr. Adams’s political operation through fraudulent donations.

Mayoral campaigns at New York City receive $8 in public funds for every $1 of the first $250 in contributions made by residents of the city. The Mushtaqs had arranged for four $400 donations, made on the same day, raising suspicion from the city’s campaign finance board.

In September, the mayor’s former buildings commissioner, Eric Ulrich, was indicted by Mr. Bragg as well, facing 16 felony charges, including conspiracy and bribe-taking charges. Mr. Ulrich was also involved in organizing a 2021 fundraiser for Mr. Adams. Throughout his unconventional mayoralty, Mr. Adams has also been criticized for appointing family members to senior city roles.

While neither Mr. Adams nor his campaign itself was accused of wrongdoing in the case, the new investigation into Ms. Suggs, combined with previous concerns about fundraising at Mr. Adams’s campaign, could leave the mayor vulnerable in 2025.

“During a time of housing crisis, affordability crisis, and threats of enormous budget cuts that our mayor will blame on asylum seekers, Eric Adams and his confidants are in the national news not for their creative ways to meet the needs of New Yorkers, but for potential corruption and violation of campaign finance laws,” Ms. Kang tells the Sun.

Democrats dissatisfied with Mr. Adams have yet to find someone willing to primary him — despite calls from elected officials like Jessica Ramos, a state senator, who told MSNBC, “Mayor Adams needs to be primaried.”

Longstanding political opponents such as the 2021 Republican nominee for mayor, Curtis Silwa, are posturing over the latest scandal at Mr. Adams’s campaign, asking, “Have you had enough yet?”

“As Eric Adams was high tailing his way back to New York City since his top fundraisers house was just raided by the FBI,” Mr. Silwa said in a post. “Here I am outside City Hall feeding the pigeons, as your ‘Mayor in Waiting,’ ready to take the helm.”