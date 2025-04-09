Trump Announces Pause on Tariff Plan, Catching Lawmakers Off Guard and Sending Stock Markets Skyrocketing

‘Huh? What pause?’ the governor of North Dakota tells the Sun when informed of the news.

Officials on Wednesday were caught off guard by President Trump’s announcement that he would pause retaliatory tariffs on all countries except China, even as they were meeting with the deputy treasury secretary. Major market indices shot up following the president’s Truth Social post.

Secretary Bessent was due to speak to members of the Republican Study Committee — the largest bloc of House conservatives — on Wednesday at their weekly lunch, though he canceled and sent his deputy, Michael Faulkender instead. One lawmaker in the room told the Sun that Mr. Bessent had been summoned to the White House.

Shortly after the proclamation was made on Truth Social, several lawmakers emerged from the lunch and expressed surprise, and some relief, at the president’s announcement. Mr. Faulkender did not make any mention of a tariff pause during the meeting, lawmakers said, meaning that the decision was likely made by Messrs. Trump and Bessent abruptly Wednesday afternoon.

A former House member and the current governor of North Dakota, Kelly Armstrong, who was also in the RSC meeting, flashed a wide grin when the Sun informed him of the announcement.

“Huh? What pause?” Mr. Armstrong said when asked about the breaking news. He went on to say he was glad Mr. Trump was keeping the pressure up on China with his new 125 import tax.

The president says tariffs will be lowered on all nations which did not retaliate against his original import taxes imposed just seven days ago. Reporters had to explain to Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota the exact nature of the pause just as he emerged from the lunch.

“So whatever was originally announced it’s now going down to 10 percent for 90 days?” he asked.

He then praised the White House “has done a really good job in the last few days of making it clear to America that they’re taking negotiations seriously,” Mr. Johnson added. “They’re having conversations with some of these key trading partners.”

The South Dakota congressman added that he still supports using tariffs as a negotiating tool.

Congressman Rich McCormick called the temporary tariff reduction “cool” after emerging from the lunch.

“I was worried, just like everybody else. I have constituents in my district who rely on batteries from Vietnam, cars from Germany. I was very worried about how this was gonna affect their businesses,” he said. “But then everybody came to the table. … 50 countries came to the table.”

Congressman Darrell Issa, who left the lunch before the president made his announcement, said the deputy treasury secretary gave lawmakers a brief update on negotiations with countries who are open to lowering trade barriers.

“He only said it was ongoing. I expect that we’re going to see some indication out of the president fairly quickly,” Mr. Issa said.

Mr. Bessent was asked at the White House if he could explain the president’s decision-making process. The treasury secretary simply responded, “No.”

“President Trump created maximum negotiating leverage for himself,” Mr. Bessent said.

After the news broke that the import taxes would be delayed, major market indices shot up after losing trillions of dollars in the last seven days. By mid-day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.5 percent, the S&P 500 increased nearly eight percent, and the Nasdaq increased by more than nine percent.