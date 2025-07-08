Lawyers For MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Fined for Error-Ridden AI-Generated Court Filing In Defamation Case

MyPillow Founder Mike Lindell’s lawyers are being fined for submitting an error-filled AI-generated court filing during the defamation case he lost last month.

A federal judge in Colorado is ordering the two attorneys to pay $3,000 each for violating court rules. Judge Nina Y. Wang, of the U.S. District Court in Denver, says Christopher Kachouroff and Jennifer DeMaster filed a motion with “nearly thirty defective citations” including nonexistent cases.

Judge Wang says the document also misquoted cases, misrepresented principles of law associated with the cited cases, and included misstatements regarding whether case law originated from a binding authority. She called the citation of cases that do not exist the most egregious mistakes.

When asked to defend the issues at a hearing, Judge Wang says Mr. Kachouroff, the lead counsel in the case, blamed Ms. DeMaster, his co-counsel for not checking the citations while he says he was on a “long overdue one-week vacation” with his family. Judge Wang says Mr. Kachouroff’s responses were of a “puzzlingly defiant tone and tenor” and his failure to properly review the paperwork “troubling and not well-taken.”

The pair later told the court that the document filed was a prior draft that was filed unintentionally “through human error.” But what Mr. Kachouroff later claimed was the correct version was still filled with errors, according to the judge.

Judge Wang said she “derives no joy from sanctioning attorneys” but felt obligated to punish them with at least the “least severe sanction adequate to deter and punish” them.

Judge Wang’s sanctions come after a federal jury found Mr. Lindell, a vocal supporter of President Trump, defamed a former Dominion Voting Systems official by claiming the official falsely helped steal the 2020 election for President Biden.

The jury only found Mr. Lindell and his media company, FrankSpeech, liable in connection with two statements defaming the former product strategy and security director for the election machine company, Eric Coomer, and rejected several others. The $2.3 million verdict was also much lower than the $62.7 million Mr. Coomer demanded Mr. Lindell pay for spreading false claims on his public platforms.

The verdict also spared the company for which Mr. Lindell is best known. “MyPillow is 100 percent vindicated,” Mr. Lindell said after the verdict. “It’s a huge breakthrough for free speech, our First Amendment rights.” He added that he plans to appeal the verdict.

Mr. Lindell is not liable for his lawyer’s fines but his legal troubles are not over. He also faces a lawsuit from Dominion itself and Smartmatic, another voting machine company.