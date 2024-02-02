Leading Jewish Groups, Hostage Families at New York, Washington Press Qatar To Do More To Free Israeli Captives of Hamas

‘We are asking them to continue exerting the maximum amount of pressure on Hamas so that the hostages are released as quickly as possible,’ the chief of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, Noam Gilboord, tells the Sun.

Jewish community organizations are gathering today at New York, Washington D.C., and Ottawa, to call on the Qatari government to exert the “maximum amount of pressure” on Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages.

The chief of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, Noam Gilboord, tells the Sun that “these are not protests, not rallies” and that “Our hope is to further encourage the Qatari government to do everything in its power to ensure the release of the hostages.”

“The Qataris have been playing an instrumental role so far,” Mr. Gilboord says. “We are asking them to continue exerting the maximum amount of pressure on Hamas so that the hostages are released as quickly as possible.”

Mr. Gilboord added that his organization has held major rallies in the past but that “These gatherings are to thank the Qataris so far for the work they’ve done in freeing the hostages and, number two, to increase pressure on Hamas to free the rest of the hostages.”

So far, the Qataris have helped to negotiate for the release of around 100 hostages, though there are still 135 hostages that were taken by Hamas on October 7.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced of an emerging framework for a hostage deal, with the strategic communications coordinator at the White House, John Kirby, telling a Qatari-owned newspaper, Al Arab al Jadid, that “We see potential for an extended pause in Gaza that would let hostages out.”

The Associated Press now reports that a senior Hamas official has promised to respond “very soon” to a proposal that would include extended pauses in fighting at Gaza as well as phased exchanges of hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said on Tuesday of the potential deal that “we will not end this war short of achieving all of its objectives,” adding that “That means eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

While it’s not clear whether both Israel and Hamas will agree to the hostage deal, Mr. Gilboord says that “Right now we are here, we are recognizing the role the Qataris have to play” and that he is calling on the Mideast nation to exert the maximum pressure for the release of the hostages.