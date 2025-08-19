Let Far Left and Far Right Criticize, but Trump Moves at Warp Speed To Bring Peace Back to the World

The president understands that the issues for a cease-fire are similar enough to a peace deal — so he might as well go for the golden ring, not settle for smaller nuggets.

When President Trump left Alaska without a cease-fire deal with President Vladimir Putin, all these lefties in the Democratic Party tried to get on his case.

The usual crowd — like Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Chris Murphy, Congressman Eric Swalwell, et al.

Yet they’ve got a lot of egg on their face, because Mr. Trump had a much larger vision: go for a peace deal.

While he was talking to Mr. Putin in their three-hour meeting, something told him a peace deal could conceivably come a lot faster than a cease-fire, and therefore a lot fewer people will be killed on the battlefield.

And Mr. Trump understood that the issues for a cease-fire were similar enough to a peace deal — that he might as well go for the golden ring and not settle for any smaller nuggets.

By the way, for the record, President Biden never even talked to Mr. Putin during his four years in the White House, even though Mr. Biden was engaged in a war with Mr. Putin for much of that time.

Yet, now, barely four days later, Mr. Trump has engineered both the personnel and the policies for a peace deal. Four days.

And Mr. Trump has rallied the European-American alliance behind his peace deal.

And President Volodymyr Zelensky wore a nice custom-made suit, from a Ukrainian tailor of course, to the White House meetings.

And he and Mr. Trump are now on solid ground.

And the large-scope key issues are well defined — as security guarantees and land swaps.

The details aren’t worked out, but Mr. Trump has defined the peace agenda. And he has already built a coalition behind that agenda.

Interestingly, a recent poll of likely voters shows that 54 percent favor Mr. Trump’s Alaska meeting with Mr. Putin.

So, while the lefty Democrats don’t want to deal with Mr. Putin, once again, they’re on the short end of the voter stick.

And, on top of all that, Mr. Putin is ready to meet with Mr. Zelensky one-on-one and then presumably bring in Mr. Trump.

So, here’s a key point: Mr. Putin’s not ready to agree, but he is now playing inside the scope of Mr. Trump’s peace agenda.

In other words, Mr. Trump has set the table, mailed the invitations, and Mr. Putin has accepted a seat.

That meal might be served at Budapest, where the Secret Service is already reportedly setting up shop.

By the way, Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, is a close pal of Mr. Trump’s.

Mr. Orban once said, and I will paraphrase, that the only way to have peace in the world was to bring Mr. Trump back to the White House.

Now, there’s a rough road ahead dealing with Mr. Putin, make no mistake about that.

And if the talks go south, there’s still secondary sanctions and tariffs that would totally crush the Russian economy.

Yet Mr. Trump has wisely put “severe consequences” on the back burner, because the peace effort is progressing.

There’s a reason Mr. Trump is the most powerful leader on the planet.

In less than one week, he has developed a peace policy agenda — and a process to implement it.

Let the far left and the far right carp and criticize away, but Mr. Trump is moving at warp speed to bring peace back to the world.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.