Letitia James’ Legal Strategy Backfires, as Appeal Court Slashes Trump’s Bond Payment by Nearly 70 Percent

Finally, some grown-ups entered the President Trump lawfare fiasco as a New York State appellate court slashed Mr. Trump’s bond payment by nearly 70 percent, knocking it down to $175 million, payable in the next 10 days from what would’ve been a combined $550 million had he been able to post an outrageous bond.

Legally, I don’t understand why any defendant has to pay money in order to exercise their constitutional right of appeal. I don’t get that. Regardless, the grown-ups emerged just hours before Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron would’ve had their way.

I’m not a lawyer, and actually I’m more interested in the political fallout, although I try to keep up with the legal stuff, but politically, I thought it very interesting that Mr. Trump said this about President Biden’s legal weaponization attack on him:

“I think so far it’s backfiring because the people of this country understand it. It’s backfiring, but they’re being run and they’re running all of these different cases.”

Backfiring. Actually, Mr. Biden’s attempt to throw Mr. Trump in jail for 700 years and take all his cash and businesses away is blowing up in Mr. Biden’s face.

A new poll by McLaughlin and Associates showed a clear majority, 56 percent, believe Mr. Biden is looking to win the 2024 election by jailing his opponent, Mr. Trump.

That’s 56 percent, while only 30 percent said no. Independents agreed by a margin of 50 percent to 33 percent that Mr. Biden is seeking to jail Trump for political reasons.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters between March 9 and March 14. It also showed Mr. Trump with a 6 point lead over Mr. Biden, 49 percent to 43 percent.

Another political point, I think is important is that during Mr. Trump’s press conference outside the courtroom today, even though he blasted the lawfare crusade from Mr. Biden, General James, and Judge Engoron, he also injected a key issues-message.

“We’re going to get our country back,” he said. “That’s what’s going to happen November 5th. Seal up the borders and we’ll, as I say, drill, baby, drill will be drilling. We’ll get energy costs down.”

He added: “We’ll get rid of the ridiculous electric car mandate. So nobody’s ever heard of anything so foolish and so stupid. And we’ll bring crime back to law and order.”

These are such important issues. The border catastrophe. The crisis of affordability, where middle class working folks can’t afford the Biden economy because of huge gains in basic consumer goods — like groceries and gasoline while they suffer declines in real wages.

Mr. Trump reminds folks of this when he talks about drill, baby, drill and the ridiculous electric car mandate, where people are sick and tired of having washington bureaucrats tell them what to buy or not to buy, denying their freedom, and consumer choice, and trying to jam these regulatory decisions down their throats.

Elsewhere in his news conference today, the president mentioned the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. So Mr. Trump has brilliantly combined his legal battles with the key issues. It’s a brilliant strategy. That’s why he’s way ahead in the polls.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.